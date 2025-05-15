Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: St. Charles North’s Mason Netcel, junior, baseball

Name: Mason Netcel

School: St. Charles North, junior

Sport: Baseball

Why he was selected: Across four games, Netcel went 7 for 14 at the plate with three doubles, a triple and nine RBIs to win the rubber match of a three-game series against St. Charles East and sweep Glenbard North.

Netcel was voted the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

Here is his Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

How do you feel you did at the plate last week?

Netcel: I felt pretty good at the plate. It was probably the best week I’ve had all year. And the team’s also been doing really well recently, so having that performance at the plate is just the cherry on top of us winning games.

You kicked off the week with a three-hit performance and drove in two runs in the rubber game against St. Charles East. What was the feeling of seeing that production?

Netcel: It was definitely awesome, especially with beating the team across the river and performing the way that I did was definitely a highlight for the season. We were down early and my team being able to come together and fight back was definitely something special to be a part of.

You carried that success into the next series, including hitting three doubles and having five RBIs in Game 2 against Glenbard North. What were you feeling in that game?

Netcel: I think I was just really relaxed at the plate. We were coming off that series victory over East and a win to open that series. So I think I was just relaxed and just having fun and going with the flow up there.

You’re now tied with two teams atop the DuKane Conference standings, with four teams right behind. What needs to happen to make sure you can defend the conference title?

Netcel: We definitely need to focus on us as a team. I think we’re a really talented group and we have a lot of great ballplayers and as of late, we’ve been coming together as more of a family and a brotherhood. And I think as long as we continue to do that and continue to play how we’ve been playing, then we’ll be good.

You were one of four returning players from last year’s team. How have you felt this team has grown as the season’s progressed?

Netcel: We have grown tremendously since the start of the season. Not only just the physical part of it, but the mental part and showing up every day and upholding our culture we have at North. We’ve definitely grown as a family, and we’ve come together as a team. We were making a lot of mistakes, a lot of mental errors at the beginning of the year, and we’ve definitely cleaned it up and we’re playing great as of now, so hopefully we can continue to do that.

What’s your walk-up song and why?

Netcel: It’s “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars. It’s just a good, upbeat song and it gets me in a good spot to hit before I go to the plate.