Geneva, St. Charles North baseball get crucial series wins: Wednesday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball

Geneva 2, St. Charles East 1

Mason Bruesch tied the game with a solo home run in the fourth inning, drove in the eventual game-winner in the fifth and allowed just two hits over six innings on the mound to help the Vikings (21-9, 11-6 DuKane) secure the series victory over the Saints (12-15, 8-9).

Andrew Evans drove in the only run for the Saints in the first inning.

St. Charles North 4, Lake Park 1

The North Stars (16-11, 11-6 DuKane) scored four runs in the final two innings to help clinch the series and atop the DuKane Conference standings.

Mason Netcel and Matt Ritchie each drove in two runs in the contest. Keaton Reinke also added three hits in the win.

Kaneland 6, La-Salle Peru 2

The Knights (18-9, 8-5 Interstate 8) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and held on in the top of the seventh inning to secure the three-game series sweep.

Preston Popovich had two RBIs in the game and also pitched four scoreless innings on the mound. Brady Alstott and Antonio Villanueva each added RBIs.

Wheaton-Warrenville South 5, Batavia 0

The Bulldogs (11-17-1, 8-9 DuKane) collected eight hits in the game, including two-hit efforts from Brennon Zeng and Nolan Zimberoff, but couldn’t cross the plate in the loss.

Huntley 11, Burlington Central 1 (5 innings)

Chase Powrozek drove in the team’s only run in the loss for the Rockets (15-14, 6-11 Fox Valley)

Westminster Christian 2, Aurora Central Catholic 1

Liam Schwartz (five innings) and Jackson Michels (two innings) each allowed just one hit and one run on the mound, but Cayden Lohrey’s lone RBI wasn’t enough for the Chargers (14-14).

Softball

Batavia 10, Geneva 6

Sydney Stepina recorded three hits, Amira Mendoza drove in two runs and Gwen Shouse added a solo home run to help Batavia (7-17, 2-9 DuKane) secure the sweep of their rivals.

Clara Lyons and Sloane Fisher each finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Vikings (7-18, 0-11), with the latter of the two adding a home run.

St. Francis 15, Trinity 0 (4 innings)

Maggie Stewart and Lauren Konen each hit two double and had five RBIs and Hannah Grivetti drove in two more off of three hits as the Spartans (20-4, 8-3 GCAC White) secured their first 20-win season since 2019.

Hampshire 4, Burlington Central 1

Olivia Sutton drove in the lone run for the Rockets (13-19, 9-9 Fox Valley) in their final conference game of the season.

La-Salle Peru 6, Kaneland 2

Ansley Ruh hit a solo home run and Maddie Anderson also recorded an RBI in the loss for the Knights (19-12, 4-6 Interstate 8).