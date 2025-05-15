Following $5.9M renovation, new Batavia community center expected to open this fall

Batavia Park Board President Pat Callhan, second from left, pictured with his family, at a board meeting in March 2023, after the board voted to name Batavia' future community center the Patrick J. Callahan Community Center. (Batavia Park District)

Batavia Park District residents will have a slew of new programming and a new indoor recreational facility at their disposal by the end of the year, as construction is well underway on the Patrick J. Callahan Community Center.

The $5.9 million renovation project began last spring, and is expected to be completed by the end of this summer, with a grand opening event scheduled for Aug. 9.

The Park District purchased the 12,940 square-foot office building at 150 Houston St. in 2021 and began designing the project in 2023.

The Batavia Park District is in the process of renovating the building at 150 Houston St. into the new Patrick J. Callahan Community Center, set to open in fall of 2025. (Photo from March 2025) (Photo provided by the Batavia Park District)

When the renovation is complete, the facility will offer 8,480 square feet of indoor recreation space for all ages.

The remaining space will house a wide variety of public space and programming, including a community room, a gathering place for active older adults, enrichment programs for children, and multi-purpose spaces.

The building will also house Park District administrative offices, Batavia Access Television, Depot Museum offices and exhibits, collection storage space, a curation lab and maker spaces.

The center is named after the Park District Board President Pat Callahan, who has served on the board for 27 years.

The Park District was awarded a $2.8 million state grant for the project as well as a $430,000 donation from the Batavia Historical Society, which will be used to fund the project.