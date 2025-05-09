St. Charles veterans set Memorial Day events

Veterans march and present colors at the St. Charles Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27,2024 in St. Charles. This year's event begins with a flag ceremony at 6 a.m. on May 26, followed by breakfast, a parade and memorial service. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

This year’s St. Charles Memorial Day celebration will begin with a 6 a.m. flag ceremony Monday, May 26 at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., according to a news release.

American Legion Post 342, VFW Post 5036, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 693 and AMVETS Post 503 are co-hosting the event along with the city of St. Charles.

The flag ceremony will be followed by a community breakfast fundraiser from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Baker Memorial Church, 307 Cedar Ave.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. at Sixth and Main streets, according to the release.

New this year is the March of Honor, a community group walking in tribute to more than 1,300 veterans buried in local cemeteries.

Anyone with an American flag is invited. Participants in the March of Honor should arrive by 9 a.m. at Sixth and Walnut streets. Participants should tell the parade marshals you are with the March of Honor so you will be placed behind the color guards.

Each participant must bring their own American flag and participation is limited to the first 100 people, according to the release.

A memorial service will be held at 10:40 a.m. behind the St. Charles Municipal Building at the Riverwalk Freedom Shrine.