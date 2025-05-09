‘Give him a chance’: Former Grand Knight of Columbus reacts to election of Pope Leo XIV

FILE - Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, leads the recitation of the Holy Rosary for Pope Francis' health in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Patrick J. Murtaugh never thought he’d see an American pope, let alone one who grew up near him and had a similar background.

Murtaugh, now a Batavia resident, grew up in Riverdale, near south suburban Dolton where Pope Leo XIV, the former Cardinal Robert Prevost, grew up. The new pontiff is six years older, but they ran in similar circles.

That potential personal connection isn’t why he is excited by the results of the recent papal conclave, however. It’s that his fond memories of a childhood he described as “idyllic” can have a greater reach.

“The gift I had as a child growing up in America can be a dream shared with the whole world,” Murtaugh said.

Pope Leo XIV was elected pope by the papal conclave on Wednesday, May 8. He succeeds Pope Francis. He is the first American pope, born in Chicago and raised in Dolton.

Murtaugh is a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Columbian Council #2192. He said when he learned the new pope was American, it send a chill up his spine.

Murtaugh expects the American pope, who, at 69 years old, is young for a pope – Pope Francis was 76 when elected and his predecessor, Benedict XVI, was 78 – will be good for the church.

(File photo) Members of the Knights of Columbus line up outside St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva before the Mass of Christian Burial for Reverend Jonhathan Bakkelund on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

“A lot more will be drawn in that would not have thought about Catholicism,” he said. He also expects that this papacy will continue a lot of the good work of Pope Francis’s tenure at the Holy See. “You have to give the guy a chance. The world is sitting on his shoulders.”

Kane County’s Catholic Churches are part of the Diocese of Rockford. Bishop David J. Malloy released a statement after Pope Leo XIV was elected.

“Like his most recent predecessors St. John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, Pope Leo has already indicated to the faithful and the world, in his first message, his desire to continue the mission of the Catholic Church, working for peace and unity both in and outside the Catholic faith, bringing the timeless message of God’s saving mercy and love to all corners of the earth,” it read."