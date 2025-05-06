New Batavia City Council members sworn in

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke takes the oath of office for the 12th time in Batavia, administered by Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser at the May 5, 2025, City Council meeting at City Hall. (Photo Provided by the City of Batavia)

Newly elected Batavia officials were sworn in during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Three newly elected aldermen and nine reelected city officials, including the mayor, clerk and seven aldermen, were sworn in at the May 5 council meeting in Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave.

During the ceremony, all 12 candidates elected in April were sworn in by State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser.

The swearing in of Mayor Jeff Schielke, who held off challenger Thomas Connelly, marked the beginning his 12th term, continuing his run as one of the longest-standing mayors in the country.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke and Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser embrace after he was sworn in for his 12th term as mayor on May 5, 2025, in Batavia City Hall.

“I cannot tel you how grateful I am for the support I’ve always gotten from Mayor Shielke,” Mosser said before swearing Shielke in. “The work that you’ve done here is amazing, so to me it’s an honor just to be standing here with you.”

Of the 10 City Council seats that were up for election, three new faces were sworn in, as well as all seven incumbent candidates that ran for reelection.

New Ward 3 Alderman Alice Lohman will serve a four-year term, replacing George Ajazi, who did not run for reelection.

New Ward 3 Alderman Alice Lohman is sworn in by Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser at the May 5, 2025, Batavia City Council meeting.

New Ward 5 Alderman Jim Fahrenbach will serve a four-year term. Fahrenbach defeated newcomer Emily Daetwiler to replace Mark Uher, who did not run for reelection.

New Ward 5 Alderman Jim Fahrenbach is sworn in by Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser at the May 5, 2025, Batavia City Council meeting.

New Ward 6 Alderman Matthew Anderson will serve a four-year term. Anderson defeated newcomer Kate Cuneo to replace Nicholas Cerone, who did not run for reelection.

New Ward 6 Alderman Matthew Anderson is sworn in by Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser at the May 5, 2025, Batavia City Council meeting.

Reelected aldermen Jennifer Baerren in Ward 1, Leah Leman in Ward 2, Tony Malay and Dustin Pieper in Ward 4, and Robin Barraza and Sarah Vogelsinger in Ward 7, were also sworn in at the ceremony. Each will serve a four-year term, except for Malone, Malay and Barraza, who will serve two-year terms.

Reelected City Clerk Kate Garrett was also sworn in again after running unopposed.

“We have just sworn in to the Batavia City Council, more female aldermen than ever before in the history of Batavia,” Schielke announced after everyone was sworn in.

After the ceremony, the newly sworn in council held its first meeting in the council chambers.

During the meeting, Shielke recognized outgoing Aldermen Uher, Ajazi and Cerone for their service to the city.

The outgoing aldermen each gave a short speech during the meeting, where they said farewell to their fellow council members, welcomed the new members and thanked city staff for the hard work they do behind the scenes.

“It has been a pleasure serving with all of you,” Uher said.“For those coming in, don’t be afraid to speak up, it’s your time now.”