Six hospitalized in Hampshire following two carbon monoxide scares this week

Hampshire Fire Protection District responded to two separate carbon monoxide incidents this week that have sent a total of six people to the hospital.

The first incident occurred Tuesday evening in a downtown business in the 100 block of South State Street. Firefighters responded at 8:08 p.m. and found very high levels of carbon monoxide in one business upon arrival, according to an April 29 news release via the department’s Facebook page.

One person was transported to an Elgin hospital with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the release.

Firefighters also monitored adjacent businesses, where they detected lower levels of carbon monoxide. The source of the CO was identified and isolated and each unit was ventilated, according to the release.

Two days later on Thursday, May 1, firefighters responded to a medical call for a person feeling ill at Buckhead Meat & Seafood, located at 200 Flanigan Drive, according to a May 1 news release from Fire Chief Trevor Herrmann via Facebook.

When ambulances arrived, a second person reported feeling ill. Firefighters monitored the air to find high levels of carbon monoxide and evacuated the building, according to the release.

Five people were transported to Elgin hospitals and two others were treated at the scene. A total of 150 other employees denied feeling ill, according to the release.

Firefighters located and isolated the source of the carbon monoxide and ventilated the building. NICOR as well as Burlington, Pingree Grove, Huntley and Marengo Ambulances assisted on the scene, according to the release.