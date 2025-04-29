St. Charles East slugs five home runs in win over Batavia: Monday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

St. Charles East 16, Batavia 0 (4 innings)

Hayden Sujack and Addison Wolf each hit two home runs and drove in four runs, while Lexi Majkszak added a solo home run to help the Saints (10-9, 1-3 DuKane Conference) to their first conference win of the season.

Makayla Van Dinther (2 for 3, 2 doubles, RBI) got the win in the circle, allowing just two hits and striking out seven over four innings.

Kenzie Krauch and Teagan Sullivan recorded the only hits for the Bulldogs (4-10, 0-3).

Burlington Central 2, Cary-Grove 0

Isabelle Reed allowed just one hit and struck out 14 batters to help the Rockets (9-12, 7-3 Fox Valley Conference) to a shutout victory over the Trojans.

Allie Botkin had two hits in the game and added an RBI. Kelsey Covey had the team’s other hit and RBI in the game.

Glenbard North 4, St. Charles North 3

Julianna Kouba drove in two runs and Paige Murray gave the North Stars (11-4, 3-2 DuKane) the lead in the sixth inning, but gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh to fall in walk-off fashion.

Wheaton North 10, Geneva 2

Megan O’Connor (2 for 4) and Kaitlyn Sprague (1 for 4) each had an RBI as the Vikings (6-10, 0-3) fell to the Falcons at home.

Fenwick 11, Aurora Central Catholic 7

Kate Gambro (two RBIs) and Ashley Moore each put up three hits, while Grace Grunloh and Jessica Pleckhard each added a pair of knocks, but it wasn’t enough as the Chargers (17-6, 6-3 GCAC - White) fell at home.

Baseball

St. Francis 14, Aurora Central Catholic 0 (6 innings)

The Spartans (14-3, 3-0 CCL - White) put up 11 extra-base hits to secure a conference victory over the Chargers (9-9, 0-3).

Nolan Galla led the scoring efforts in the game, hitting a triple and a home run while driving in four. Zack Maduzia (one RBI) led the team with four hits, while Joey Gainer was close behind with three. James McGrath (two hits) and Brady Hill each had a home run and two RBIs. Colt Armbrust (three hits, two RBIs) got the win on the mound for the Spartans, allowing just four hits and striking out nine.

Brodie Curry had two hits on the day to lead the Chargers on offense.

Geneva 5, Glenbard North 4

Mason Bruesch hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the sixth and finished with three RBIs as the Vikings (16-5, 6-2 DuKane) secured their third straight conference series.

Nick Price added two hits and two RBIs in the Vikings’ win. Ryan Kastor and Alex Abraham also had two hits in the contest.

Kaneland 12, Sycamore 1 (6 innings)

Nate Campbell paced the offense with three RBIs as the Knights (14-4, 4-1 Interstate 8) won their sixth consecutive contest.

Preston Popovich finished with three hits and had two RBIs. Brady Alstott added a two-run home run that ended the contest. Carter Grabowski also drove in two runs in the game.

On the mound, Hayden Foster allowed five hits and one run while striking out eight in six innings of work for the win.

Marmion 15, Leo 4 (5 innings)

The Cadets (12-8-1, 3-0 GCAC - White) put up seven runs in the second inning and eight runs in the third to secure a dominant conference victory.

Charlie Schweiner, Kevin Schultz, Emmit Collins and Ronan O’Connor each had two RBIs in the contest to lead the scoring.

Lake Park 8, St. Charles East 3

Andrew Zolna had two hits and recorded the only RBI as the Saints (10-8, 6-2 DuKane) dropped Game 2 of the three-game series against the Lancers.

McHenry 5, Burlington Central 1

Zach Hartwig scored the only run for the Rockets (10-9, 3-6 Fox Valley) as they dropped the conference contest.

Wheaton-Warrenville South 11, St. Charles North 1 (5 innings)

Keaton Reinke recorded the team’s only hit and Ty Heimbuch had the only RBI as the North Stars (9-10, 4-4 DuKane) lost their second game of the three-game series.

Wheaton North 18, Batavia 3 (4 innings)

Michael Vander Luitgaren drove in two runs with a double and an RBI while Liam Darre recorded three hits as the Bulldogs (5-13-1, 2-6) dropped their fifth consecutive conference game.

Girls soccer

Kaneland 10, Rochelle 1

A five-goal performance from Taylor Mills helped catapult the Knights (12-2-1, 6-1 Interstate 8) to their sixth straight conference victory.

Sophia Rosati added a pair of goals in the contest, while Kyra Lilly, Hannah Boyer and Ella Bischoff each scored once.