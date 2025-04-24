Burlington Central baseball and softball get conference wins: Wednesday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball

Burlington Central 4, Crystal Lake Central 2

Chase Powrozek struck out eight in 5⅓ innings of work to help the Rockets (10-6, 3-5 Fox Valley) secure the series sweep of the Tigers.

Connor Finn had three hits and an RBI to lead the offense. Liam Schultz, Trevor Raap and Gavin Bramer each picked up two hits.

Geneva 2, Lake Park 1

Miles Dibble and Caden Sorensen both let up three hits and zero earned runs on the mound to help the Vikings (14-5, 4-2 DuKane Conference) secure the conference series with a win. Michael Toole drove in both runs in the contest.

Kaneland 11, Rochelle 1 (6 inn.)

Kanon Baxley recorded four hits and added two RBIs as the Knights (11-4, 3-1 Interstate 8) went off on offense.

Brady Alstott led the team with three RBIs off of two hits, while Preston Popovich and Nolan Claeson each drove in a pair. Evan Ross allowed just one hit and one run on the mound for the win.

St. Francis 8, Harvest Christian 0

Nolan Galla allowed just two hits and struck out 10 through six innings to help the Spartans (11-3) win their seventh straight contest.

Zack Maduzia led the offense, going 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Colt Armbrust added two hits and drove in a run.

Softball

Burlington Central 7, Hampshire 6

Despite a late comeback attempt from the Whip-Purs, the Rockets (8-10, 6-2 Fox Valley) held on to win the contest.

Addison Beltran had a two-run home run to lead the scoring, while Allie Botkin and Antonina Garcia each picked up two hits in the contest.

St. Charles North 3, Wheaton-Warrenville South 0

Paige Murray allowed just four hits and struck out eight as the North Stars (8-3, 2-1 DuKane) won their fourth straight contest. Ella Heimbuch recorded two hits and a double, while Faith Maleski had the team’s lone RBI.

Morris 4, Kaneland 0

Natalie Naab had two hits in the game as the Knights (9-7, 1-3 Interstate 8) dropped their third straight contest.

Girls soccer

Kaneland 9, Ottawa 0

Erin Doucette found the back of the net five times to help the Knights (10-2-1, 4-1 Interstate 8) to their third straight victory. Taylor Mills, Olivia Davis, Hannah Boyer and Myella Ramos also scored for Kaneland.

Aurora Central Catholic 3, Ressurection 1

The Chargers (7-4-1, 2-1 Chicago Catholic League) won their fourth straight contest with the conference victory.

Boys water polo

Neuqua Valley 9, St. Charles co-op 8

St. Charles (16-6) let up two goals in the final quarter to drop the contest.