BPS 101 reaches 3-yr agreement with professionals union, including wage increases and expanded training

A new three-year collective bargaining agreement has been reached between the Batavia School District 101 and the Batavia Educational Support Professional Association, including wage increases and expanded training.

Effective from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2028, the agreement was approved by the board at its April 22 meeting following BESPA ratification last week. BESPA represents paraprofessionals, hall monitors, and maintenance, among other staff members.

As per the agreement, all BESPA employees will receive a $2 an hour raise in the first year, with paraprofessionals receiving a $2.50 an hour raise. In the next two years, both will receive $1 an hour raises. The raises amount to a total compensation increase of 11.9% in year one, followed by a 4.8% increase in year two, and a 4.6% increase in year three, according to the district.

“We take pride in the results of these negotiations and value the district’s readiness to collaborate with us respectfully and with a focus on solutions,” Laura Vercillo, vice president of BESPA, said in a district release. “This agreement embodies our mutual values and dedication to the students and families of the BPS community.”

Expanding professional practice, the agreement adds two annual training days and provides monthly collaboration time for paraprofessionals to work with certified staff. The agreement also updates several job titles, especially in administrative support roles, according to the release.

Part of the contract introduces differentiated pay for specialized roles, including paraprofessionals serving in self-contained programs and those certified in behavior management. The agreement also extends employer matching contributions to all BESPA members participating in the district’s retirement savings plans.

“This agreement acknowledges the vital work of our support professionals and reinforces the district’s ability to attract and retain exceptional staff,” Tony Inglese, chief financial officer for the district, said in the release. “We are proud to have reached a solution that benefits our employees and supports student success.”