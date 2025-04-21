Geneva hosts Bike Rodeo

Boy scout troop 152 member Darrilis Porter maneuvers through an obstacle course during the troop's annual bike rodeo at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles. Geneva is hosting a free bike rodeo from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 4. (H. Rick Bamman photo)

The Geneva Bike & Pedestrian Committee will host a Bike Rodeo from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at the Wheeler Park north parking lot, 822 N. First St., Geneva, officials announced in a news release.

Children can test their skills at the bike safety riding course.

Geneva police and local experts will provide bike safety education at this free event, according to the release.

The event includes free bike safety checks, a repair station with local bike shops and a bike helmet fitting station with Northwestern Medicine.

Local partners from Illinois Prairie Path, Fox Valley Bike & Ski Club and the Geneva Park District also will provide information about bike and pedestrian safety.