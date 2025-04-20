April 20, 2025
St. Charles library to host Elgin Symphony Orchestra

By Shaw Local News Network
The St. Charles Public Library’s Sunday Concert Series will continue with a special performance by the Elgin Symphony Orchestra String Quartet next weekend.

The concert will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, in the in the Carnegie Community Room of the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

The quartet’s performance will blend classical elegance with a touch of the celestial, featuring Mozart and Holst’s St. Paul Suite.

This Library’s Sunday Concert Series is funded through donations to the St. Charles Public Library Foundation.

