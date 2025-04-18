Ballot totals have mix of old and new going to Batavia City Council

James Fahrenbach is set to win the aldermanic seat for Batavia Ward 5. Pictured, Fahrenbach answers a question during a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County at the Batavia City Hall. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

With all ballots counted, the Batavia City Council is set to welcome some new faces beginning next term.

The vote tallies will become official next week after canvassing takes place.

Incumbent Dustin Pieper is set to retain his seat as alderman for Ward 4. In the election’s two other contested city councile races, James Fahrenbach is set to claim Ward 5, and Matthew Anderson is set to claim Ward 6.

All the other aldermanic races featured uncontested candidates.

According to the Kane County Clerk’s Office unofficial tallies, Pieper received 299 votes compared to his opponent Douglas Eldrenkamp, who received 180 votes.

Piper previously said that transportation and safety appeared to be an issue that really resonated with voters.

In Ward 5, Fahrenbach received 547 votes to Garran DeWain Sparks’ 214 votes.

Fahrenbach said the election was reflective of his high level of engagement with the community over the past several years.

In Ward 6, Anderson received 454 votes compared to Kate Cuneo’s 406 votes.