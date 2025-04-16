St. Charles North names longtime assistant Grant Oler as new girls basketball coach

When the St. Charles North girls basketball head coach position opened up in 2016, Grant Oler was hesitant to put his name forward.

Oler graduated from St. Charles North in 2006 and joined the staff in 2012. He felt that he was unready, and instead supported fellow staff member Mike Tomczak, who went on to assume the position.

And after spending the past nine years as Tomczak’s assistant, Oler felt more prepared than ever to take on the role when the position opened up again following the end of the 2024-2025 season.

And St. Charles North agreed.

On Monday, Oler was officially named the head coach of the girls basketball program. He becomes its seventh coach in 25 years.

We’re proud to announce Grant Oler has been named Head Girls Basketball Coach at SCN!🏀



Coach Oler has served as an assistant coach for 13 seasons here. An SCN Alum, Grant brings passion and a love of SCN to our program!



We’re excited for the next chapter under his leadership! pic.twitter.com/6FWu7zd6nC — St. Charles North Athletics (@SCNAthletics) April 14, 2025

“Coach Oler brings a passion for basketball, a strong connection to the SCN community, and a clear vision for the future of our girls basketball program,” North Stars Athletic Director Joe Benoit said in a news release Monday. “His long-standing commitment to St. Charles North and his leadership on and off the court make him the ideal person to lead the program into its next chapter.

“We are thrilled to have coach Oler take on this important role for our student-athletes and we are excited for the future of North Stars Girls Basketball under his direction.”

Tomczak finished his nine-year coaching stint with the North Stars with a 175-86 record.

Tomczak, who acts as the Dean of Students at North, was unable to continue coaching due to a change to the administrative procedure, stating that teachers in administrative roles are unable to take on coaching roles within the district.

But during those nine years, Oler acted as his right-hand man the entire way. And he feels that it was that experience and partnership the two had that helped him feel more prepared than ever to take on the head coaching role.

“Mike was super generous with his time and let me in on a lot of the decisions about the direction of the program,” Oler said. “His name is on everything, and I was supportive of him in every role, but he was always willing to let me see behind the curtain as an assistant coach. He’s been helping me prepare for many years.”

Oler takes over a St. Charles North team that went 23-9, its third consecutive 20-win season, and also finished third in the DuKane Conference standings last season. In addition, the North Stars only had one senior on their roster.

Working with athletes over the years through summer camps and clinics, Oler said that it’s special for him to step into that role for the kids once again, and hopes they feel the same way.

“It’s kind of been a long time coming,” Oler said. “But I’m excited to be in that role and seeing kids that I’ve worked with for so many years and relationships that I’ve been a part of for so many years, just keep going. I’m excited for the opportunity to see them finish their high school career and move on.”