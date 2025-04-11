St. Charles East’s Mya Leon gets double hat trick in DuKane Conference opener: Thursday’s KCC sports roundup

Girls soccer

St. Charles East 9, Glenbard North 0 (40 minutes)

Mya Leon found the net six times in the game to help the Saints (9-1, 1-0) to their third consecutive 9-0 victory to open DuKane Conference play. Georgia Smith, Qori Strotkamp and Anika Dodrill also added to the scoring, while Sophia Wollenberg provided four assists in the game.

Batavia 8, Lake Park 0

The Bulldogs (3-2-1, 1-0) opened up DuKane Conference play with a big victory over the Lancers. It’s the most goals they’ve scored in a DuKane Conference game, and the most since an 8-0 victory over Streamwood in 2023.

Wheaton Warrenville South 5, Geneva 0

The Vikings (2-3-1, 0-1) suffered a shutout loss to open DuKane Conference play.

Softball

Aurora Central Catholic 13, St. Francis 1 (6 innings)

The Chargers (10-3, 3-1 GCAC White) went off for five runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to secure the conference victory. Charlotte Brummel (2 for 4) and Morgan Vaghy (3 for 4) each hit a home run and drove in three runs in the contest and Grace Grunloh drove in a pair. Corina Miller got the win in the circle after allowing just one hit while striking out five in six innings.

Lauren Kennedy provided the only hit in the game for the Spartans (9-2, 0-1) with a double. Alyssa Freeman drove her in with a sacrifice fly.

Kaneland 17, Serena 4 (5 innings)

The Knights (9-2) went off for nine runs in the fourth inning to help get the early finish.

Graycin Slou (3 for 3) and Angelina Campise (2 for 3, double) led the scoring with 3 RBIs in the game. Ellie Peck, Addison Coulter and Ansley Ruh each had two RBIs, and Brynn Woods added a solo home run to the scoring.

Baseball

Kaneland 4, St. Charles East 3

The Knights (6-2) held off a seventh-inning rally from the Saints (3-6) to get the nonconference victory.

Dylan Borysiewicz had two hits, including a double and an RBI, to lead the Knights. Carter Grabowski, Nate Campbell and Antonio Villanueva also had RBIs in the contest. Evan Ross got the win, allowing just one hit and one run in six-plus innings while striking out seven.

Gavin Fuscone led the Saints, going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Mason Daros also drove in a run in the game.

Cary-Grove 3, Burlington Central 2

The Rockets (6-2, 0-2 Fox Valley Conference) stranded the tying run on third base and the winning run on second to fall to the Trojans for the second straight game. Connor Finn recorded a double in the game, while Gavin Bramer struck out eight and allowed one earned run in four innings.

Waubonsie Valley 3, Batavia 0

The Bulldogs (3-6-1) were on the losing end of a no-hitter against the Warriors. Ryan Rodriguez was the only base runner for the team, reaching on a walk.