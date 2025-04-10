Hop over to St. Charles Park District facilities for fun Easter events

A warm breeze, flowers in every color and hue, the sound of birdsong – the telltale signs of spring mean Easter is on its way. Community members are invited to make holiday memories with Easter programs and events offered by the St. Charles Park District.

Taking place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 12, is a communitywide Easter Egg Hunt at Pottawatomie Park. This free event is open to those 9 and younger, with designated areas for age groups to collect eggs. Participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes early, bring their own baskets and limit each child to 10 eggs.

It’s not just kids who can get in on the Easter fun. The Doggie Egg Hunt takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at River Bend Community Park. Dogs can “pick” their treat-filled eggs by pressing their noses to the eggs provided. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance to take pictures with furry friends. Each dog must be accompanied by at least one person. Dogs must be on a nonretractable leash, current on vaccinations and wear the appropriate identification tags. Cost is $5 per dog.

Bunny-face pancakes that kids get to create themselves will make Breakfast with the Easter Bunny that much more fun. Taking place Wednesday, April 16, the breakfast will include sausage, fruit, juice and coffee. Photos with the Easter Bunny, a special craft and a lively Bunny Hop will be featured. The event, which is open to those ages 1 through 6, takes place at either 9:15 to 10 a.m. or 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Cost is $18 a person. Registration is required.

Hickory Knolls Discovery Center is hosting an all-ages Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt and Hike on Friday, April 18.

“Families will have the opportunity to go on an exciting evening adventure, learning about egg-laying animals as they explore the trails at Hickory Knolls,” said Emily Shanahan, manager of nature programs for the park district. “Along the way, they’ll collect Easter eggs and even get to visit the Easter Bunny. This unique experience combines outdoor fun, education and holiday excitement for an unforgettable evening.”

Time slots are offered every 15 minutes starting at 6 p.m., with the last tour at 7:45 p.m. Cost is $12 a person. Registration is required.

For more details about these events, go to stcparks.org.