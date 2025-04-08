Five athletes to look for in boys track and field

With outdoor track and field season about to toe the starting line, here are five Kane County Chronicle-area boys track and field athletes to watch for in 2025.

Batavia's Francesco Benelli (Photo Provided By Batavia Athletics)

Francesco Benelli, Batavia, senior

Event: Distance

Benelli had a drastic change from his sophomore to junior season on the track, dropping his personal-best in the 3,200-meter race from 9:56.11 all the way down to 9:13.40 at the state meet, finishing less than a second shy of earning All-State honors. He followed up the season by finishing 13th at the cross country state meet in the fall, and was named the Kane County Chronicle boys cross country runner of the year.

Kaneland's Freddy Hassan (Photo Provided By Andy Drendel)

Freddy Hassan, Kaneland, senior

Event: Jumps

Despite only having six weeks of training last season, Hassan, who also was an All-State honorable mention in basketball this winter, managed to finish last spring with a seventh-place finish in the Class 3A high jump, netting him All-State honors for the second straight season.

St. Charles North's Nathan McLoughlin (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Nathan McLoughlin, St. Charles North, senior

Event: Pole Vault

After clearing 4.80 meters to take fourth place in the Class 3A pole vault last season, the Western Illinois commit and reigning Kane County Chronicle boys track and field Athlete of the Year is off to a hot start to his senior season. McLoughlin has already cleared 4.88 meters (16 feet) at the Huntley Invitational, as well as set an indoor DuKane Conference record.

Kaneland's Evan Nosek (Photo Provided By Andy Drendel)

Evan Nosek, Kaneland, senior

Event: Distance

Nosek earned All-State honors on the track for the second season in a row after taking ninth in the Class 3A 3,200 in 9:12.54. Nosek followed up his efforts with a third-place finish at the Class 2A cross country state meet in the fall, becoming the first Kaneland runner to earn All-State honors in all four cross country seasons in the process.

Batavia's Nathan Whitwell (Photo Provided By Batavia Athletics)

Nathan Whitwell, Batavia, senior

Event: Sprints

Whitwell leads a deep group of sprinters on the Bulldogs’ roster. He qualified for the Class 3A state meet in the 100, 4x200 and 4x400 a season ago, one more event than in his sophomore season. Whitwell’s also coming off a football season where he earned All-DuKane conference honors after rushing for 1,737 yards.