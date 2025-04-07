Kane County Chronicle 2025 girls track and field preview capsules

It’s the final call for outdoor track and field season. Here are previews of girls track and field teams from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.

Aurora Central Catholic

Coach: Troy Kerber, Leah Bohr

Top returners: Cecilia Hilby, jr. (distance); Molly Russelburg, so. (pole vaults and sprints); Caroline Kuttner, sr. (pole vault and sprints); Annalyse McCarty, so. (jumps and sprints) Allidzie Perez, so. (distance); Nicole Smith, sr. (distance); Cayla Oldenburger sr. (distance); Gina Dutkanych, jr. (sprints); Mayte Acosta sr. (sprints); Ella Oester jr. (sprints); Jessica Hollon, jr. (sprints); Carolina Dervis, sr. (hurdles, jumps and sprints); Maddy Berry, so. (distance); Gabriela Panagakis, So. (sprints)

Top newcomers: Cece Maysonet, fr. (sprints and distance); Sarah Barnes, fr. (sprints and distance); Ruby Anaya, fr. (sprints)

Worth noting: Hilby has earned All-State honors in the 800-meter race in each of her first two seasons, which included running a personal-best 2:15.98 to take fifth place in the Class 2A race last season. She also earned All-State honors during the cross country season in the fall. Russelburg, Kuttner (pole vault), McCarty (long jump), Perez, Smith and Oldenburger (4x800) also return for the Chargers after qualifying for state last season. “There is also a strong supporting cast of other athletes in the program looking to leave their marks and influence this season,” Kerber said. “ACC can be potentially a force in the outdoor season if all the pieces come together as anticipated.”

Aurora Christian

Coach: Sarah Ross

Top returners: Dylann Coley, jr. (throws); Payton Jewell, jr. (sprints and jumps); Grace Knight, jr. (sprints); Emily Scudieri, jr. (sprints)

Top newcomers: Abigail Madick, fr. (sprints); Jasmin Katzenbach, fr.; Kia Jewell, fr. (sprints and hurdles); Amanda Knight, fr. (sprints); Brieann Martinez, fr.; Leah Minakov, fr. (sprints and jumps); Alexa Waweru, fr.

Worth noting: The Eagles will once again boast another young team that doesn’t have a single senior on the roster. But with the amount of returners the team has, Ross said she’s excited to see how the team will continue to grow throughout the season. “The girls team has grown and has lots of skill, prowess, and promise to put on display this season,” Ross said. “It will be exciting to see what each of them do this season.”

Batavia

Coach: Justin Allison

Top returners: Elizabeth Wende, jr. (sprints); Kate Solano, sr. (sprints); Avery Hacker, so. (distance); Abby Wirth, so. (jumps and sprints); Haylee Winslow, sr. (sprints); Macee Olson, so. (pole vault); Madeline Cassidy, jr. (distance); Gwendolyn Krodel, so. (distance); Madison Wnek, sr. (distance)

Top newcomers: Ingrid Wit, fr. (throws); Brooke Berggren, fr. (sprints); Sara Wolfe, fr. (distance)

Worth noting: The Bulldogs look to be in top form early, winning the DuKane Conference indoor title to remain undefeated in the DuKane. Wende is the lone returner from the All-State 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams from a season ago, while Solano joins her as a returner in4x400, which posted the third-fastest time in the state during indoors. Wirth was the lone freshman in Class 3A to qualify for state in the triple jump, where she was one place away from qualifying for the finals. Hacker, Cassidy and Krodel, who all qualified for state last season, are coming off a cross country season where the team took home a fifth-place finish at state. “Our team’s outlook is very positive and our expectations remain consistent: have fun, improve your skills, and be your best self,” Allison said. “We look to continue to the outdoor portion by defending our undefeated DuKane Conference title and setting our sights on sectionals and State. We are proud of our Bulldogs and know they will be successful both on and off of the track.”

Burlington Central

Coach: Vince Neil

Top returners: Abby Burke, sr. (distance); Cailen O’Brien, so. (sprints, high jump); Julia Scheuer, so. (sprints); Emile Anderson, jr. (throws); Marlee Christiansen, so. (sprints); Mia Estrada, sr. (sprints); Danica Wiegel, sr. (sprints, jumps, pole vault)

Top new athletes: LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan, fr. (sprints, jumps); Sophia Arnold, sr. (distance); Taryn Borst, fr. (sprints, jumps); Callie Pflug, fr. (distance); Julia Haacker, fr. (distance); Valentina Klassy, fr. (distance)

Worth noting: O’Brien had a great freshman campaign, winning the FVC high jump title and then finishing fifth in the Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional (the top four advanced to state). Burke finished 27th in the Class 2A state cross country meet last fall. Last spring was the Rockets' first in 3A. “We will rely heavily on the leadership and athleticism of our returning athletes to help inspire and push our team to top performances,“ Neil said. ”We have a very nice freshman class joining our team who have already made an immediate impact for us at large indoor invitationals. ... Our goal is to continue to work hard, support each other and set many personal bests throughout the season."

- Joe Aguilar

Geneva

Coach: Peter Raak

Top returners: Alyssa Flotte, so. (sprints, hurdles); Bridget Hecker, sr. (sprints); Annabel Stevenson, sr. (sprints, jumps); Alyssa Golden, sr. (sprints); Sofia Borter, jr. (distance); Taylor Peahl, jr. (distance); Isa Sida, jr. (throws); Caitie Potvin, jr. (throws); Leah Friede, so. (pole vault); Lexi Weber, jr. (pole vault); Ava Mehren, so. (pole vault)

Top newcomers: Hadley Mason, fr. (sprints, jumps); Harper Kobbeman, fr. (sprints)

Worth noting: The Vikings finished last season with second-place finishes at both the DuKane Conference meet and the Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional meet. Flotte put on an impressive display in her freshman season, breaking the school record in the 100 and 4x100 at state, while also qualifying in the 300 hurdles. Hecker and Stevenson also return to the 4x100 team with hopes on improving their time of 49.09 even further. Borter and Peahl also return after qualifying for state in the 4x800. “Our goal is to continue to build on the success of last year’s season,” Raak said. “This year, they are eager and motivated to not just return but raise their level to take the next step at the state meet. Along with these goals, the team has been supportive of each other, had good senior leadership and some eager and talented freshmen who have embraced the spirit of Geneva track and field.”

Kaneland

Coach: Trevor McKeown

Top returners: Kyla Schulz, so. (throws); Delainey Baran, jr. (pole vault); Amani Meeks, so. (jumps); Charlotte Krage, sr. (throws); Danielle Bower, jr. (distance); Lilia Fleshman, sr. (sprints and jumps); Ellie Olp, so. (sprints); Emma Gatz, jr. (pole vault)

Top newcomers: Noelle Putzler, fr. (pole vault, sprints); Allainna Siwy, fr. (sprints)

Worth noting: Bower won the Interstate 8 Conference 3,200-meter race last spring. The Knights have also had an All-State pole vaulter in each of the last three seasons. “We’re a young team right now with over half of our team beng either underclassmen or first year track members,” said McKeown, who took over for Andrew Franklin as head coach. “As a team, we are looking to be more competitive and building a team that can continue to compete for years to come."

Rosary

Coach: Vic Mead

Top returners: Chiara Surtz, sr. (distance); Katie Kostro, jr. (jumps, sprints and hurdles); Ania Pytel, sr. (pole vault); Johanna Gengler, sr. (pole vault); Peyton Saltijeral, jr. (sprints); Caroline Goettsch, so. (distance)

Top newcomers: Eva Rowe, fr. (sprints and jumps); Jaclyn Sonetz, fr. (sprints and jumps); Lyla Franceschini, fr. (sprints and jumps); Audrey Grahovec, fr. (sprints and jumps); Samantha Scheck, sr. (throws)

Worth noting: Kostro qualified for state in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x400 and high jump last season, with Kostro taking home All-State honors in the latter event. Surtz is the only returner from the Royals’ All-State 4x800 relay from last season. “This year we have a small team of 16, but hope to qualify kids for the state meet and help the team to improve in their events and have fun,” Mead said.

St. Charles East

Coach: Bradley Kaplan

Top returners: Nicole Mayer, so. (sprints and distance); Mady Piekarz, jr. (sprints); Luca Ketter, jr. (sprints); Addie Schilb, jr. (sprints and jumps)

Top newcomers: Adley Wilson, fr. (distance); Siri Forsell, fr. (sprints); Fiona Post, fr. (sprints)

Worth noting: The Saints will boast a young and talented team in 2025. Piekarz, Ketter and Schilb all qualified for state as part of the 4x200 relay team last spring, while Wilson was a state qualifier in cross country during the fall. “Our team is very young on varsity but we’re looking to run our best when it counts at sectionals,” Kaplan said. “The Saints will compete hard and see what happens in the outdoor season.”

St. Charles North

Coach: Anthony Enright

Top returners: Gwen Hobson, so. (distance); Julia Rodney, so. (distance); Reese Thomas, jr. (distance); Ava Mediema, sr. (sprints and hurdles); Alana Gupta, so. (sprints and hurdles); Tosin Oshin, sr. (throws); Aliya Clayton, sr. (jumps)

Top newcomers: Kara Glenn, fr. (distance); Zandria Richardson, so. (sprints)

Worth noting: The North Stars have seen plenty of growth from the start of last season, where they finished in last place at the DuKane Conference indoor meet. Hobson, Rodney and Thomas all return after earning All-State honors in the 4x800 relay, though Rodney will be out with an injury to start the season. Oshin also returns after taking seventh at state in the shot put last spring, while Mediema qualified in the 300 hurdles. Glenn has emerged as another potential distance threat, winning the 1,600 at the conference indoor meet this season.

St. Francis

Coach: Jason Accardi

Top returners: Erin Hinsdale, so. (distance); Elena Mamminga, so. (distance); Allie Sheldon, so. (sprints, hurdles and distance); Margaret Andrzejewski, jr. (distance)

Top newcomers: Stella Cooney, fr. (sprints, hurdles and jumps)

Worth noting: The Spartans returned all four members (Hinsdale, Mamminga, Sheldon and Andrzejewski) of the 4x800 relay that broke the Class 2A state record to win the title in 9:12.80. Hinsdale also took second in the 800 (2:14.83), and her (third) and Mamminga (fourth) earned All-State honors during the cross country season. “We tied for ninth in the state last year,” Accardi said. “This year, they hope to make a run at top five as a team at state.”

West Aurora

Coach: Rapher Ryan

Top returners: Sam Zaragoza, jr. (sprints and jumps); Dedra Taite, jr. (sprints and hurdles); Kaitlyn Kraiss, sr. (pole vault and sprints); Gabby Chavez, sr. (pole vault); Avery Littlejohn, sr. (sprints); Itzel Figueroa, jr. (distance) Isabella Smith, sr. (hurdles and sprints); Aliyah Sylvester, so. (sprints); Jaedyn Rogers, sr. (throws); Trynice Robinson, so. (sprints)

Top newcomers: Michelle Carlos, so. (distance); Abbey Hauser, jr. (distance); Nevaeh Tittle, so. (throws); Reality Wade–Turner, jr. (sprints); Audacity Wade–Turner, fr. (sprints); Renata Ramirez Garcia, fr. (distance)

Worth noting: The Blackhawks have already made a statement early into their first season back in the Upstate 8 after winning the indoor conference title. With multiple athletes already putting up top-5 performances in school history already, Ryan said he’s excited to see how the athletes grow in hopes of qualifying for the state meet. “Our team has put in the work, and we’re excited to see it pay off,” Ryan said. “We have a great mix of experienced athletes and emerging talent, and we’re looking forward to competing at a high level all season long.”