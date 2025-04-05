St. Charles North, Geneva baseball get walk-off victories: Friday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball

St. Charles North 5, Benet 4 (10 innings)

At Pfund Field in Wheaton, Charlie Major hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning to help the North Stars (4-3) get over the Redwings.

The North Stars scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to keep the game going. Major and Nolan Macholz each had two hits, while Matt Ritchie and Henry Grimm each had an RBI.

On the mound, Keaton Reinke only allowed one hit and struck out nine over five innings of work, while Emerson Miller (2⅔ innings) and Josh Kobylinski (2⅓ innings) allowed no earned runs in relief.

Geneva 5, Florida International Baseball Association (FL) 4

In Baseball City, Florida, Josh Frieders hit a pinch-hit, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Vikings (7-2) to their third walk-off win of the season.

Ethan Gronberg tied the game at 4-4 the batter before after drawing a bases-loaded walk with two outs. Michael Toole, Mason Bruesch and Miles Dibble also added an RBI in the game.

Aurora Christian 9, Aurora Central Catholic 3

In Aurora, the Chargers (8-3) gave up runs in five consecutive innings in a loss to the crosstown Eagles.

Seven ACC players recorded hits in the game, with Raul Gomez Jr. and Tyler Davis each recording two hits.

Boys Water Polo

St. Charles Co-op 8, Hersey 5

James Shimon set the school record for most goals in a career, netting six to get him to 278, while Tommy Marcotte recorded eight saves to nab the school record for most saves in a career with 711

Chaminade (MO) 6, St. Charles Co-op 5 (OT)

St. Charles built up a 5-3 lead through three quarters, but let up a goal in both the fourth quarter and OT for their first loss of the season. Shimon led the offense with two goals.

Softball

Kaneland 5, Johnson Central (KY) 4

At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Natalie Naab had two hits and drove in two runs in the Knights’ win.

Riley Cooper allowed three hits and an earned run to pick up the win.

The Knights went 4-1 on their southern swing and are 7-1 on the year as they return to Maple Park to face West Aurora on Monday.

- Eddie Carifio

Aurora Central Catholic 14, Trinity 1 (5 innings)

In River Forest, Corina Miller (four innings, eight strikeouts) and Kate Gambro (one inning, three strikeouts) combined for a no-hitter while the Chargers (9-2) had 12 hits to move to 2-0 in conference play.

Morgan Vaghy, Addison McCarty and Leanna Jaquez led the scoring with each player driving in two runs.

St. Francis 8, Oregon 3

At Oregon, a four-run fourth inning helped the Spartans (4-2) win their first game back on Illinois soil. Lilly Konen had four RBIs on the day, while Maggie Stewart recorded three hits and two RBIs while also getting the win on the mound.