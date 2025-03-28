St. Charles East girls soccer advances to tourney title game: Thursday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

St. Charles East 4, South Elgin 2

The Saints (4-1) got goals from four different players to help them to their fourth straight victory. Georggia Desario, Sophia Wollenberg, Averie Foulkes and Payton Rivard each had goals.

The win also secured them a spot in the championship game of the Rose Augburg-Drach Invitational after winning the orange division. They’ll face St. Charles North in the championship match.

St. Charles North 1, Burlington Central 0

The North Stars (3-1) advanced to the championship match of the Rose Augburg-Drach Invitational after taking down the Rockets at home. The North Stars won the blue division with a 2-1 record, with their only loss coming in penalty kicks. They’ll face St. Charles East in the championship game.

The Rockets (0-3) ended pool play winless, and will face Hononegah in the seventh-place game.

Naperville North 2, Batavia 1

The Bulldogs (2-2) couldn’t respond from a game-winner from the Huskies in the second half as they fall at home. Emma Wecker had the lone goal for Batavia in the game

Metea Valley 3, Geneva 0

The Vikings (1-2-1) failed to get on the scoreboard in their first road game of the season.

Nazareth 9, Rosary 0

The Royals (0-2) suffered their second consecutive shutout to start the season.

Baseball

St. Charles East 8, West Aurora 6

The Saints (3-2) got back into the win column after scoring five runs in the seventh inning to clinch the road victory. Gavin Fuscone led the offense in the game, going 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs, which included driving in two runners on a go-ahead double. Andrew Zolna recorded three hits and Dylan McCabe had two knocks.

Geneva 8, Schaumburg 1

The Vikings (3-1) are now winners of three straight with their home victory. Miles Dibble recorded three hits in the game, while Evan Gronberg and Nick Price each drove in a pair. Caden Sorenson allowed four hits while striking out six in five innings to get the win.

Marmion 5, Marquette 4

The Cadets (3-2-1) won in walk-off fashion after Cooper Okolita scored on a wild pitch to hand the Crusaders their first loss of the season. Ronan O’Connor, Ethan Flores and Charlie Zebig each had two hits and an RBI in the contest.

Aurora Central Catholic 8, Indian Creek 1

The Chargers (5-1) won their fifth straight contest with their win on the road. Jackson Michels hit a grand slam in the second inning, while Brodie Curry had a solo home run in the third to lead the offense. Cayden Lohrey only allowed two hits and struck out six to get the win.

Minooka 8, Batavia 5

The Bulldogs (1-3-1) couldn’t pull off a comeback effort as they fell at home. Ryan Rodriguez had two hits in the game, while Nolan Zimberoff had two RBIs to lead the offense.

Softball

St. Francis 7, DePaul Prep 0

The Spartans (1-1) got their first win of the season thanks to a four-hit, complete-game shutout from Maggie Stewart. Alyssa Freeman had three hits in the game and an RBI, Hannah Grivetti added two base hits and Adi Pizutto had a two-run triple to lead the offense.

Waubonsie Valley 14, Batavia 2 (6 innings)

The Bulldogs (0-5) let up runs in all six innings as they failed to pick up their first win of the season. Grace Sartain recorded the only RBI for Batavia, while Kenzie Krauch had two hits in the game to lead the offense.

Lincoln-Way West 12, St. Charles East 0 (5 innings)

The Saints (3-2) couldn’t get any offense on the board, with walks from Hayden Sujack, Alyssa Powers and Holly Smith providing their only baserunners of the game.

St. Laurence 7, Aurora Central Catholic 0

The Chargers (6-2) suffered their first shutout of the season in the road loss. Madalyn Torrance recorded two doubles in the game to lead the offense.