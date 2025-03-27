St. Charles North softball dominant in season-opening win: Wednesday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

St. Charles North 8, West Chicago 0

North Stars (1-0) started the season with a shutout on the road. Paige Murray recorded 13 strikeouts and allowed only two hits in a complete-game shutout. Anna Abruzzo led the offense, going 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs. Juliana Kouba also drove in a pair and Abby Zawadski added a solo home run.

Kaneland 6, Plainfield North 1

At Maple Park, Brynn Woods pitched five innings of two-hit shutout ball as the Knights improved to 3-0. Angelina Campise, Woods, Lillyana Crawford and Ansley Ruh each had two hits.

Aurora Central Catholic 12, Montini 3

The Chargers (6-1) went off on offense again, recording their fourth win with over 10 runs in their road victory. Grace Grunloh led the offense, going 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and 4 RBIs. Kate Grambo added a double and a home run while driving in a pair.

Lockport 7, St. Charles East 1

The Saints (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season with a road loss to the Porters. Hayden Sujack recorded the only hit for the Saints in the game, hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Plainfield East 13, Batavia 4

The Bulldogs (0-4) couldn’t recover from a seven-run second inning to drop their fourth straight contest, with this one coming at home. Teagan Sullivan had a two-run home run in the first inning to lead Batavia.

Baseball

Geneva 17, Glenbard West 8

The Vikings (2-1) drove in three or more runs in the final five innings to get the win on the road. Nick Price and Nelson Wendell each recorded five hits, with Price driving home six runs and Wendell plating four. Miles Dibble scored five runs in the contest.

Kaneland 13, Wheaton Academy 0 (5 innings)

The Knights (2-0) had Hayden Foster and Kanon Baxley combine for a two-hit shutout in a victory on the road. Preston Popovich led the offense with three hits and three RBIs. Baxley, Brady Alstott and Carter Grabowski each drove in a pair of runs.

Batavia 4, Bartlett 4 (8 innings)

The Bulldogs (1-2-1) settle for a tie after the game was called due to darkness. Connar Temple led the Bulldogs on the mound, allowing 0 earned runs and striking out seven through four innings of work. Michael Vander Luitgaren had a double and two RBIs to lead the offense.

Boys water polo

St. Charles (co-op) 18, Lincoln-Way Central 10

St. Charles (8-0) remained undefeated on the season, coming out on top of a high-scoring affair. James Shimon had seven goals and two assists to lead the offense, while Tommy Mancotte had 12 saves in goal, while adding an assist.

Boys lacrosse

Burlington Central 10, Batavia 1

The Rockets (1-1) were led by a hat trick from Gavin Hayes, while Parker Auxier added two more to help them over the Bulldogs (0-2).