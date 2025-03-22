Batavia High School computer science program awarded for championing female diversity

Batavia High School’s AP Computer Science Principles is earning a diversity award for achieving a high female participation rate.

“We’re thrilled to congratulate our female AP computer science students and their teachers on this step toward equal representation in computer science education,” Principal JoAnne Smith said in a news release from the school district. “We’re honored that our school earned this distinction and look forward to seeing these students and others pursue success in computer science education and careers.”

To achieve recognition, schools must have reached 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses. They may also be awarded for having a percentage of female computer science exam takers that exceeds the percentage of the school’s female population, according to the release.

Batavia High School was one of 847 nationwide high schools awarded for improving female representation in AP Computer Science Principles.

“In the seven years since we began the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award, it’s been heartening to see schools like Batavia High School welcome so many more young women into this vital field,” Trevor Packer, head of the AP Program, said in the release.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women represent just 26.9% of the 6.5 million jobs in the computer science industry.

Women of color, specifically Black and Hispanic women, only make up about 3% of the industry.