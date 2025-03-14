Kane police, State’s Attorney host No-Refusal weekend before St. Pat’s Day

If you’re going to party hardy in Kane County this weekend in advance of St. Patrick’s Day on Monday, March 17, a word to the wise: Don’t drive drunk.

Kane County police agencies will work with the State’s Attorney’s Office on an anti-DUI No-Refusal initiative this weekend before St. Patrick’s Day, officials announced in a news release.

The initiative will be the 39th No-Refusal since the State’s Attorney’s Office began the program in 2008. This year’s initiative will start at 11 p.m. Saturday, March 15 and end at 3 a.m. Sunday, March 16.

“We partner with police to obtain search warrants so we can get the evidence to prosecute anyone who chooses to compromise public safety,” Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said in the release.

No-Refusal operations are designed to assist police efforts to obtain a search warrant for individuals who refuse to submit to chemical testing after a DUI arrest, according to the release.

Assistant State’s Attorneys will be available to assist police officers through the search warrant process to compel a DUI suspect to submit to a lawfully requested blood, breath or urine test as required by Illinois law, according to the release.

Illinois courts have held that a person has no right to refuse chemical testing when probable cause exists.

Anyone who declines to submit to chemical testing after being presented with a search warrant should expect to face additional charges.

“When a person decides to drink to excess and get behind the wheel of a car, it places everyone at risk,” Mosser said in the release.

“People will likely be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, which unfortunately means that more people are likely to take unnecessary risks. Designated drivers, taxis, Uber and Lyft are excellent alternatives,” Mosser said in the release."