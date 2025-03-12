Batavia commission approves plans for board game themed restaurant downtown

Plans for Bold Boards and Bites, a board game themed restaurant, recently received city approval to renovate and operate out of the vacant building at 21 N. River St. in downtown Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

Batavia gamers could soon have a place downtown to grab a bite or enjoy a cocktail while challenging their friends to games of wit and strategy.

Bold Boards and Bites is a newly approved board game themed restaurant that would operate in the currently vacant building at 21 N River St., between the Instrument Exchange and Bar Evolution.

Artist's rendering of the proposed Bold Boards and Bites, a board game themed restaurant that would renovate and occupy the building at 21 N River St. in Batavia. (view of building's east side from River Street) (Photo Provided by the City of Batavia)

Applicant Carrie Sebold submitted a request on Feb. 28 for a certificate of appropriateness to renovate the space and operate a tabletop gaming restaurant.

Members of the Historic Preservation Commission approved the plans during their March 10 meeting.

The building is owned by Mary Keen, who also owns the adjacent building at 17 N. River Street, which houses the Instrument Exchange.

Artist's rendering of the proposed Bold Boards and Bites, a board game themed restaurant that would renovate and occupy the building at 21 N River St. in Batavia. (view of building's west side from the east bank of the Fox River) (Photo Provided by the City of Batavia)

Commission members granted the applicant final approval for a Certificate of Appropriateness in an unanimous vote. The project is not expected to require any further approval from the city, and renovations are expected to begin in spring.