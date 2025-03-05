Letter: Sales tax would shrink already thin margins

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my strong opposition to the proposed 0.75% sales tax increase in Kane County. This tax hike is an unnecessary burden on hardworking families and local businesses and I urge my fellow residents to vote NO on this misguided referendum.

Raising the sales tax will make everything more expensive, from essential goods to household items, at a time when many families already are struggling with high costs. This tax disproportionately impacts lower-income residents, forcing them to pay more for necessities while receiving no added benefits.

Moreover, this tax increase will drive shoppers to neighboring counties with lower tax rates, hurting Kane County businesses and threatening local jobs. Small business owners who already are operating on thin margins cannot afford to lose customers to unfair tax policies.

Before asking for more of our money, county officials should focus on cutting wasteful spending and ensuring that our existing tax dollars are being used efficiently. Raising taxes should always be a last resort, not the first option.

We have an opportunity to send a message to our leaders that we demand fiscal responsibility. I encourage all Kane County voters to reject this sales tax increase by voting NO in the upcoming election.

Connie Cain

Gilberts, Illinois