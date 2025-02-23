Brady Nightlinger’s big day leads St. Charles North to sectional title

St. Charles North’s Brady Nightlinger swims the 100-yard butterfly during the 68th annual Trevian Relays at New Trier in January 2024 in Winnetka. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

ST. CHARLES – Brady Nightlinger has made two previous trips to the state meet.

The St. Charles North senior leader is looking forward to his third and final appearance in Westmont next Friday and Saturday.

Nightlinger, who qualified in two individual events and was on two winning relay teams, was instrumental in the North Stars claiming the St. Charles North Sectional title Saturday with 281 points.

“Winning the sectional means a lot,” Nightlinger said. “West Chicago won the sectional last year and that was tough to take. I watched the last three years as others led. This is my year. It has been very enjoyable and super fun. This is a great group of guys and we have a great group of young swimmers. Looking forward to the state meet next week for the third time. I will be hyped and there will be less nerves.”

Nightlinger, along with Thomas McMillan, Josh Lack and Collin Beu, started the afternoon for the North Stars with a win in the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:35.02.

Nightlinger was on the winning 400 freestyle relay team (3:08.67) with McMillan, Landyn Kruse and James Shimon.

Nightlinger qualified for the 100 butterfly with a fourth-place time 50.91 and was a state qualifier with a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (52.15).

McMillan, a talented sophomore, won the 100 butterfly in a pool record of 48.06.

“I was aware of the pool record,“ said McMillan. ”I was really shooting for it. I wanted to stay calm and use my training. Being at the state meet last year I know what to expect.“

McMillan also claimed the 100 backstroke in a clocking of 49.32.

Josh Lack entered the winners circle by taking the 100 breaststroke (57.70).

Other state qualifiers for the Stars were Beu with a second in both the 200 individual medley (1:54.11) and 100 breaststroke (57.82).

West Chicago co-op, with Batavia and Geneva, was second with 241 points.

Brady Jordan led the way with a win in the 200 freestyle (1:43.91).

“I had to read the pool,” said Jordan. “I had to drive the middle the first 100 and get the last drip I can the last 50.”

Jordan was fifth in the 100 backstroke in a state qualifying clocking of 52.56.

Jordan was on the state qualifying third-place effort in the 200 medley relay (1:35.55). Jordan was joined in the relay by Tommy Eng, Nathan Walkington and Sam Ortiz.

Jordan was also on the 200 freestyle state qualifying relay team (1:26.61) with Ortiz, Lindstrom and Shane Johnson.

Nathan Lindstrom won the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:54.11. He was second in the 100 butterfly with a qualifying time of 50.91.

Michael Marsh won the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:45.48. Alejandro Pena was fourth in the 100 breaststroke in a qualifying time of 58.06.

Ortiz was fifth in the 50 freestyle with a qualifying time of 21.62. Eng was also fifth in the 100 breaststroke in a clocking of 58.81.

St. Charles East senior Jamie Heuser won diving with 516.90 points as the Saints took sixth with 81 points. Heuser was sixth at the state meet a year ago.

“I am trying to be consistent and comfortable diving,” said Heuser. “It is cool and fun. I am trying to build my skills. I will have a light load this week and try to improve my finish from last year. I want to build myself mentally.”

