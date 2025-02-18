St. Charles extends deadline for St. Patrick’s Day parade entries

The St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade makes its way east on Main Street on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

The City of St. Charles is still accepting applications from businesses, nonprofits and community groups who wish to participate in the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, and has pushed the application deadline to Friday, Feb. 21.

The 2025 St. Patrick’s Parade will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15. Floats will parade through downtown on Main Street (Route 64) from Sixth to Fourth avenues.

Entry forms are available for St. Charles businesses, nonprofits and community groups that want to be part of the annual St. Patrick’s Parade.

To apply to participate in the parade, the entry form must be completed and submitted by Feb. 21, along with a certificate of insurance, a signed copy of the parade rules and safety guidelines and a check for the entry fee.

The entry fee is $300 for businesses, $325 for political entries and $50 for nonprofits. Checks should be made payable to the St. Charles Business Alliance on or before the application deadline.

A maximum of 80 entries will be admitted.

To view the St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade Entry Form, or for more information, visit www.stcstpatricksparade.com. Entries that will have more than 20 walkers must reach out to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3867 or at info@stcalliance.org for special permissions and guidelines.