Nominations open for the 2025 D303 Hall of Fame and lifetime achievement awards

St. Charles School District 303 is accepting nominations for the annual Jodie Harrison Lifetime Achievement Award and Hall of Fame inductions.

The Hall of Fame award recognizes the athletes, coaches, and contributors to D303 high schools. It is named after the late St. Charles High School athletic director Jodie Harrison and honors those who have demonstrated lifetime accomplishments consistent with his values, character, and dedication.

Learn more about the award and view sample nomination resumes on the St. Charles East Athletics website.

Nominating resumes for the Jodie Harrison Lifetime Achievement Award/St. Charles Hall of Fame Class of 2025 are due April 11.

Nomination resumes should be emailed to Athletic Director Darren Howard at darren.howard@d303.org or Tim Dailey at john.dailey50@comcast.net.

Recipients will be announced on June 1. The induction ceremony for five athletes, one coach, and one contributor will take place during Homecoming Weekend, September 26-27.