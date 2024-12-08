Kane County property transfers: Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2024

Batavia

Mark Schmalzer to James P. Pollack, Residence at 1651 Bentz Way, Batavia, $425,000, Nov. 4.

Don J. Adams to Scott M. Dellavia and Kathleen Dellavia, Residence at 317 Mill St. 317, Batavia, $285,000, Nov. 1.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Nicholas S. and Donna M. Romano, Residence at 362 Freedlund Course, Batavia, $531,000, Oct. 31.

Norman R. Sloat to Lindita Lumani, Residence at 464 Douglas Road, Batavia, $276,000, Nov. 6.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Ashley and Filad Shehu, Residence at 486 Branson Drive, Batavia, $611,500, Nov. 6.

Katherine H. Osborne to John Joseph Kelly and Courtney Kathleen Kelly, Residence at 490 Fox Trail Drive, Batavia, $570,000, Nov. 1.

Marshall Trust to Leah R. and Andrew J. Kuplic, Residence at 827 Stewart St., Batavia, $485,000, Oct. 31.

Elburn

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Danielle S. Dicostanzo and Sean Fitzgerald Miller, Residence at 212 Conway St., Elburn, $433,000, Oct. 31.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to D Argento Trust, Residence at 220 Conway St., Elburn, $435,000, Nov. 6.

Randall V. Beth to Charles Prochnow and Taline Navarro, Residence at 40W217 Fabyan Parkway, Elburn, $799,000, Nov. 6.

Joseph D. Swiderski to Andrew Thuer and Elise Dressel, Residence at 509 Parkside Drive, Elburn, $365,000, Oct. 31.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Justin Paul Sitton, Residence at 638 Cherry Circle, Elburn, $477,000, Nov. 6.

Elburn Station Development Group to Shodeen Homes LLC, Residence at 820 Simpson Ave., Elburn, $40,000, Oct. 31.

Geneva

Rose Trust to Adam and Breda Marshall, Residence at 0S548 Grengs Lane, Geneva, $675,000, Oct. 31.

David Segura to Jeffrey J. and Jacquelyn C. Rimkus, Residence at 0S583 Brannon Lane, Geneva, $555,000, Nov. 4.

Novak Trust to Maureen Swanson, Residence at 100 N. River Lane, Unit 402, Geneva, $440,000, Nov. 4.

Shepard Trust to Barry B. Brenner, Residence at 117 N. Fifth St., Units A & B, Geneva, $600,000, Oct. 31.

Byron D. Ress to Jasper D. Ress and Emily Johnson, Residence at 1170 Appleton Lane, Geneva, $385,000, Nov. 6.

David Eichelberger to John F. Elmendorf and Argia Elmendorf, Residence at 1349 Dunham Court, Geneva, $297,500, Oct. 31.

Matthew T. Carlson to Richard E. and Karen E. Quiggle, Residence at 1513 Kaneville Road, Geneva, $750,000, Oct. 31.

Pals Trust to Akins Trust, Residence at 268 Brian Court, Geneva, $565,000, Nov. 4.

Bruce A. Lau to Christie L. Konopinski, Residence at 2903 Old Mill Court, Geneva, $355,000, Oct. 31.

Alyssa M. Bleidorn to Ryan and Melissa Marshall, Residence at 2909 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, $345,000, Nov. 6.

Richard J. Simmons to Robert W. Rogers IV and Kelsey Hasty, Residence at 366 Vonder Lane, Geneva, $750,000, Oct. 31.

Eva Gonzalez to Lee W. Rady Jr. and Grace E. Morrissey, Residence at 39W155 S. Hyde Park, Geneva, $435,000, Nov. 4.

Maple Park

Heal Trust to Samuel James Schulz, Residence at 0N932 Probst Court, Maple Park, $370,000, Nov. 4.

North Aurora

Gabriel A. Bourge to Gregory P. Baker, Residence at 2526 Imgrund Road, North Aurora, $453,000, Nov. 4.

Adam P. McLain to Timothy and Lori McDonald, Residence at 2911 Sauer Court, North Aurora, $534,000, Oct. 31.

D.R. Horton Inc. to Daniel Thomas Smyth Jr. and Connie Smyth, Residence at 298 Ridley St., North Aurora, $389,000, Nov. 6.

McCue Development Inc. to Randy Lagman and Michelle Brousseau, Residence at 561 Quail Lane, North Aurora, $728,000, Oct. 31.

St. Charles

Shawn Feldman to Jessica Marie and Kyle Benjamin Ahlmann, Residence at 1320 Foxglade Court, St. Charles, $430,000, Oct. 31.

Sally A. Channon to John W. and Linda L. Collins, Residence at 267 Sedgewick Circle, St. Charles, $375,000, Oct. 31.

Michael E. Kadela to Biff LLC, Residence at 304 S. Sixth Ave., St. Charles, $380,000, Nov. 6.

Daniel Melehan to KTK RE Holdings LLC, Residence at 34W820 N. James Drive, St. Charles, $302,000, Nov. 6.

Janice E. McGrath to Pahios Trust, Residence at 36W918 Crane Road, St. Charles, $3 million, Oct. 31.

Virginia M. Smietana to Philip Held and Janice Held, Residence at 38W323 Dean St., St. Charles, $650,000, Oct. 31.

Erik Hess to Pavlo Bilous and Natallia Razanskaya, Residence at 504 Wexford Court, St. Charles, $1.6 million, Nov. 6.

SFR Borrower 2021 2 LLC to Joseph Hanisch and Abigail Ann Peters, Residence at 518 Longmeadow Circle, St. Charles, $434,000, Oct. 31.

Kohlert Trust to Flotek Plumbing Inc., Residence at 602 Geneva Road, St. Charles, $285,000, Oct. 31.

Christine P. Seitanakis to Clara A. and James A. Wright, Residence at 6N249 Woodview Court, St. Charles, $700,000, Oct. 31.

Marc Allen Bossert to Richard W. and Margaret O. Rush, Residence at 81 Highgate Course, St. Charles, $985,000, Oct. 31.

906 Riverside LLC to E&E Real Estate Properties LLC, Residence at 906 Riverside Ave., St. Charles, $250,000, Oct. 31.

South Elgin

Elston Townhomes LLC to Stephen Sledz, Residence at 124 Melrose Court, South Elgin, $280,000, Nov. 6.

Jesus Garcia to Austin Rattanasavanh, Residence at 1385 Prairie Pointe Drive, South Elgin, $555,000, Nov. 6.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Kamlesh Barot and Nancy Kamlesh Barot, Residence at 200 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $609,000, Nov. 6.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Milan Bhadreshkumar Thakkar and Tulsi Manish Patel, Residence at 2312 Southwind Blvd., South Elgin, $380,500, Oct. 31.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Shivam V. and Helly Arvind Patel, Residence at 2314 Southwind Blvd., South Elgin, $350,000, Nov. 6.

Michael G. Cummings to Ryan Ledebuhr, Residence at 35W511 Blackhawk Drive, South Elgin, $262,500, Oct. 31.

Jordan A. Bergmann to Nathaniel James Post and Amberly Kathryn May, Residence at 364 Melinda Drive, South Elgin, $362,000, Nov. 6.

LWC Dental Properties LLC to Elgin Prime Properties LLC, Residence at 480 Briargate Drive, Unit 103, South Elgin, $350,000, Nov. 6.

Courtney M. Suffredin to Camp Investments LLC, Residence at 505 W. Spring St., South Elgin, $220,000, Oct. 31.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Richard J. and Mary Claire S. Bitter, Residence at 513 Marston St., South Elgin, $501,000, Nov. 6.

Jerome M. Jurczak to Isaac Rome and Hannah M. Santora, Residence at 624 S. Haverhill Lane, South Elgin, $405,000, Nov. 6.

Flor Delfin Tejeda to Jason L. Alwin, Residence at 629 N. Water St., South Elgin, $250,000, Nov. 6.

Sugar Grove

Esther Weinstein to Troit and Stacy Freeland, Residence at 109 W. Park Ave., Unit D, Sugar Grove, $300,000, Nov. 4.

Gregory L. Wilson to Mark and Shelley Gallant, Residence at 122 Brookhaven Court, Sugar Grove, $420,000, Nov. 4.

State Bank of Geneva Trustee to Patricia J. Brown, Residence at 43W705 Marian Circle N., Sugar Grove, $340,000, Oct. 31.