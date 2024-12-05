Police: Body of 35-year-old man recovered from Fox River

The investigation into remains pulled from the Fox River in Aurora Tuesday afternoon is ongoing.

An investigation is ongoing after a body was pulled from the Fox River Tuesday in Aurora, according to a Dec. 4 news release from the Aurora Police Department.

About 1:54 p.m. Dec. 3, Aurora Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a deceased male in the Fox River near Hurd’s Island, according to the release.

Emergency personnel recovered the remains, later identified as a 35-year-old male. The deceased was identified primarily through distinctive tattoos, and his last known location was a nearby shelter the previous evening, according to the release.

Initial findings showed no immediate signs of trauma or foul play. The Kane County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and took custody of the deceased, according to the release.

An autopsy was scheduled for Dec. 4, to determine the cause of death and confirm the individual’s identity.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.