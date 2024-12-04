St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade winners announced

The annual Holiday Homecoming Weekend brought thousands of families and holiday cheer to downtown St. Charles Nov. 29 and 30, featuring the Lighting of the Lights Ceremony, a free holiday movie, Santa’s House and the Electric Christmas Parade.
The 23rd annual Electric Christmas Parade lit up the downtown on Saturday, Nov. 30, and judges have made their decisions on who had the best floats of the year.
The Electric Christmas Parade showcased more than 70 entries from Kane County businesses and organizations. Contestants were judged in three categories: Business, Nonprofit and Children, and awarded for placing in the top three of each, as well as a Best in Show winner.
Best of Show:
Abbott Tree Care and Larsen’s Light Show
Children’s Category:
1st Place (Tie) – Duet Dance Academy and Cub Scout Pack 150
2nd Place – Elite Academy of Dance
3rd Place – Boy Scouts Troop 1
Non-Profit Category:
1st Place – VW Vocho Club Chicago
2nd Place – Burberry Gates Farm
3rd Place – Kevin White Foundation
Business Category:
1st Place – Epic Escapes
2nd Place – Garage 31
3rd Place – Valdez Dumpsters & Services