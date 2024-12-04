St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade winners announced

Santa waves to spectators while bringing the Holiday Homecoming Electric Christmas Parade to a close in St. Charles on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

The annual Holiday Homecoming Weekend brought thousands of families and holiday cheer to downtown St. Charles Nov. 29 and 30, featuring the Lighting of the Lights Ceremony, a free holiday movie, Santa’s House and the Electric Christmas Parade.

The 23rd annual Electric Christmas Parade lit up the downtown on Saturday, Nov. 30, and judges have made their decisions on who had the best floats of the year.

Floats process down Main Street in St. Charles during the Holiday Homecoming Electric Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

The Electric Christmas Parade showcased more than 70 entries from Kane County businesses and organizations. Contestants were judged in three categories: Business, Nonprofit and Children, and awarded for placing in the top three of each, as well as a Best in Show winner.

Best of Show:

Abbott Tree Care and Larsen’s Light Show

A St. Charles Fire Department truck process down Main Street during the Holiday Homecoming Electric Christmas Parade in St. Charles on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Children’s Category:

1st Place (Tie) – Duet Dance Academy and Cub Scout Pack 150

2nd Place – Elite Academy of Dance

3rd Place – Boy Scouts Troop 1

Non-Profit Category:

1st Place – VW Vocho Club Chicago

2nd Place – Burberry Gates Farm

3rd Place – Kevin White Foundation

Isley Anderson, 8, and Josh Harman process down Main Street with Colonial Cafe’s float in the St. Charles Holiday Homecoming Electric Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Business Category:

1st Place – Epic Escapes

2nd Place – Garage 31

3rd Place – Valdez Dumpsters & Services