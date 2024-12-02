Man accused of wielding chainsaw at St. Charles assisted living facility had no known ties to area, facility

At approximately 8:45 a.m. Sunday, St. Charles police officers were dispatched to River Glen of St. Charles, located at 975 N. 5th Ave. Witnesses had reported that a shirtless man was holding a chainsaw and attempting to cut down a tree on the property, the release stated. (Sandy Bressner)

Authorities have identified the shirtless chainsaw-wielding man shot by police at a St. Charles assisted living facility Sunday morning.

The man was identified on Dec. 2 as Daniel H. Escalera, 41, of Stockwell, Indiana, according to news releases from the Illinois State Police, Kane County State’s Attorney and St. Charles Police Department.

About 8:45 a.m. Sunday, St. Charles police officers were dispatched to River Glen of St. Charles, 975 N. Fifth Ave, previously known as Delnor Glen. Witnesses reported that a shirtless man was holding a chainsaw and attempting to cut down a tree on the property, according to the release.

Prior to police arrival, witnesses reported the man had gained entry to the lobby of the building and began confronting residents with the chainsaw, according to the release.

Upon arrival, officers immediately encountered Escalera and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect continued his attempts to use the chainsaw against residents of the building and police.

Police used a taser on Escalera, but he continued his attack. Faced with a threat, one officer fired their weapon, striking Escalera, who was transported to Delnor Hospital where he was pronounced deceased and an autopsy by the Kane County Coroner’s Office was scheduled for today, according to the release.

Residents of the assisted living facility and responding officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to a news release from the St. Charles Police Department.The Illinois State Police is leading an investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

According to a Dec. 2 news release from ISP, state police will conduct a thorough investigation into the use of force portion of this incident. After the investigation is complete, ISP will turn all reports over to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office for an independent review of the facts. No additional information will be released at this time.

According to a joint statement from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office and St. Charles Police Department on Dec. 2, Escalera had no known ties to the area or the senior living center.

The St. Charles Police Department has no previous contacts with him and his reason for being in St. Charles or at this facility are unknown. In accordance with department policy, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the release.

In a Facebook post, River Glen of St. Charles officials said the community is secure and that all residents and staff members are safe.

“The safety and security of our residents and staff remain our highest priority,” the post states. “We are working closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation of this isolated incident.”