St. Charles Police shoot man allegedly attacking residents at assisted living center with chainsaw

St. Charles Police Sunday morning were forced to shoot a man who allegedly was attacking people with a chainsaw at River Glen of St. Charles assisted living center.

Following the shooting, first aid was immediately rendered, but the man was later pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. Residents of the assisted living facility and responding officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to a news release from the St. Charles Police Department.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. Sunday, St. Charles police officers were dispatched to River Glen of St. Charles, located at 975 N. 5th Ave. Witnesses had reported that a shirtless man was holding a chainsaw and attempting to cut down a tree on the property, the release stated.

Just before police arrived, witnesses advised the man had now gained entry to the lobby of the building and began confronting residents with the chainsaw, according to the release. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation; but the suspect continued his attempts to use the chainsaw against residents of the building and the officers.

Police deployed a taser on the man, but he continued his attack, the release said. An officer was then forced to fire his service weapon, striking the suspect, according to the release.

The man’s name is being withheld until his next of kin is notified. The Illinois State Police are leading an investigation of the officer-involved shooting.