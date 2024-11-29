Fox Valley Ballet celebrates 10th anniversary of ‘The Nutcracker’ with notable cast and aerial effects

The Fox Valley Ballet's 10th-anniversary production of "The Nutcracker" will feature four performances, running from Friday, Nov. 29, to Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre. (Photo provided by Fox Valley Ballet)

The Fox Valley Ballet returns for a 10th season of “The Fox Valley Nutcracker” at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29; 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, located at 1250 W. Wilson St.

Recognized as one of the top “Nutcracker” productions in the region, this year’s performance promises to be a spectacular evolution of the beloved holiday classic, according to a news release from Fox Valley Ballet.

Highlights include new aerial effects, festive sets and costumes and special guest artists, including Yumi Kanazawa and Evan Boersma from Joffrey Ballet Chicago and Miriam-Rose LeDuc and Jackson Liee from Chicago Repertory Ballet.

The production also features Edson Barbosa, principal dancer at the Joffrey Ballet, as the Snow King.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Ashlie Andersen, the production brings together more than 160 cast members, including young dancers from 30 dance studios across Chicagoland.

This year’s production celebrates artistic collaboration and community, offering dancers of all ages the opportunity to perform alongside professional artists.

One of the core values of “The Fox Valley Nutcracker” is inclusivity. The production has long welcomed dancers with physical limitations and serious illnesses, providing a therapeutic and healing outlet through dance, according to the release.

As part of its community focus, the Fox Valley Ballet also supports aspiring dancers with scholarships for summer programs and dance training, according to the release.

Over the past decade, the organization has awarded $10,000 in scholarships to help students further their education in dance.

Tickets are available for purchase through the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, starting at $41 for adults and $30 for children 10 and under. Group discounts are available.

For tickets, visit bataviafineartscentre.org/ or call 630-937-8930.

For more information about “The Nutcracker,” visit foxvalleynutcracker.com/.