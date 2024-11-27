St. Charles Holiday Parade to cause traffic delays, parking bans

FILE – The Electric Christmas Parade, part of the city of St. Charles’ Holiday Homecoming festivities, will return to Main Street in St. Charles this weekend. The events were hosted by the St. Charles Business Alliance. The 2024 Holiday Homecoming Parade will take place Saturday, Nov. 30, with traffic delays and parking bans to follow. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The 2024 St. Charles Holiday Homecoming Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, on Main Street.

The route begins at Sixth Street and heads east, ending at Sixth Avenue. Traffic on both Main Street (Illinois Route 64) and Second Street (Illinois Route 31) will be detoured beginning 5:15 p.m.

A parking ban will be in effect on the detour route: Illinois Street, Seventh Street and State Street, as well as the parade route, from about 2 to 7 p.m.

A parking ban will also be in effect for the parade staging area, which includes Walnut Street between Third and Seventh streets; Fourth Street between Illinois and Main streets; Fifth Street from Illinois to Main streets; Sixth Street from Illinois to Cedar streets; and Walnut Avenue from Fifth to South Second avenues.

The police department urges the public to exercise caution when driving or attending the parade, as the parade will be held after dark, according to a news release from the city of St. Charles.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes, as traffic delays could be lengthy, according to the release.

Additional police, crossing guards and emergency management personnel will assigned to the parade to help ensure public safety and assist with traffic flow.