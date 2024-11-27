Pearl Harbor Day Luncheon to honor veterans, local achievements

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 and Rotary Club of Aurora United will hold their 55th annual Pearl Harbor Day Luncheon from 11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Lincoln Inn, located at 1345 S. Batavia Ave., in Batavia.
As usual, veterans will be honored, Achievement Awards will be presented to local high school students, a local color guard will post the colors and a keynote speaker will cap off the event.
This year’s keynote speaker is Capt. Christopher Labissiere, USN, the Commanding Officer of the Naval Reserve Center at Great Lakes.
This is a highly attended event with preregistration requested if possible, but tickets can be purchased at the door for $30 a person.
The fee covers a generous food buffet, coffee/tea, dessert and all events.
For questions or to preregister, call Dick Ebeling at 630-896-4941, or email him at maebeling@att.net.