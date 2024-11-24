Democratic state representatives to host discussion on public transit Dec. 12 in Batavia

State representatives will host a listening session to hear Illinois residents’ questions and concerns related to state public transit systems on Dec. 12 at the Batavia Public Library. (Sandy Bressner)

Several state representatives will host a listening session to hear Illinois residents’ questions and concerns related to state public transit systems next month in Batavia.

The event is intended to be an opportunity for Kane County and other Illinois residents to tell lawmakers exactly what they need from their public transportation system. The session will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

The event will be hosted by state Reps. Barbara Hernandez of Aurora, Matt Hanson of Montgomery, Eva-Dina Delgado of Chicago, Anna Moeller of Elgin and Kam Buckner of Chicago, all Democrats.

The People’s Lobby, a Chicago nonprofit group fighting to ensure working people have a voice in major decisions, will be in attendance.

“In light of recent service cuts and disruptions, building a faster and more reliable public transit system for Aurorans is a priority for me,” Hernandez said in a news release. “Along with several colleagues also fighting for better buses and trains for Illinoisans, I’ll be holding a listening session to hear input from residents about what steps need to be taken to create the public transit system that the people of our communities deserve.”

For more information, email miguel@thepeopleslobbyusa.org or call 219-276-9917. Register at bit.ly/kanetransit.