Kane County property transfers: Oct. 21 to 23, 2024

Batavia

Kane County Sheriff to Rcf 2 Acquisition Trust, Residence at 1136 Pine Court, $330,411, Oct. 21.

Ann M. Reilly to Tracie Conway, Residence at 1331 Clybourne St., $300,000, Oct. 23.

Erin P. Novotny to G & J Real Estate LLC, Residence at 410 Kickapoo Ave., $240,000, Oct. 21.

Victor Carlos Barberia Castillo to Gerardo Avila Morales and Ximena Avila, Residence at 450 Cleveland Ave., $250,000, Oct. 22.

Rca Management Group LLC to Mobilitas LLC, Residence at 605 Main St., $324,000, Oct. 23.

Robert E. Klelion to Carter M. Raschke, Residence at 616 E. Wilson St., $210,500, Oct. 21.

Elburn

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Kurt Skipper, Residence at 216 Davidson Drive, $480,000, Oct. 21.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Jennifer G. and Robert E. Jordan, Residence at 232 Davidson Drive, $460,000, Oct. 22.

Elburn Station Unit 1 Development to Shodeen Homes LLC, Residence at 607 Virginia St., $68,000, Oct. 22.

Geneva

Jaclyn L. Putrich to Jason Kuta, Residence at 1150 Appleton Lane, $365,000, Oct. 22.

Patrick B. Twoney Trust to Matthew and Kristine E. Trygg, Residence at 1303 Whitfield Drive, $425,500, Oct. 23.

Reza Messdaghi to William Joseph and Katherine Daly Flechaus, Residence at 1402 Dunstan Road, $389,000, Oct. 21.

Michael G. Lambeau to Sudha and Sharda Thakral, Residence at 2692 Stone Circle 101, $320,000, Oct. 22.

Carol L. Jerich to Hannah M. Christie, Residence at 276 Lineas Lane, $365,000, Oct. 21.

Marie R. Lee to Michael and Cherie Abbinanti, Residence at 3506 Ridge Pointe Drive, $570,000, Oct. 23.

Jianping Ren to Nicholas Garbe, Residence at 39W497 Newton Square, $515,000, Oct. 22.

Shelley Beth Lewis Trust to Michael S. and Michelle C. Degrace, Residence at 617 Richards St., $388,500, Oct. 21.

Maple Park

Melissa L. Kendzora Smith to Kendzora Trust, Residence at 8N717 Barron Road, $876,000, Oct. 21.

North Aurora

Michael T. Hizel to Joel and Mandi Nash, Residence at 372 Messenger Circle, $428,000, Oct. 21.

Sarah D. Lahl to SMJ Property Investments LLC, Residence at 709 E. Victoria Circle, $260,000, Oct. 22.

St. Charles

Casey A. Mattson to Alicja J. Stadnicki and Marek Stadnicki, Residence at 1461 Walnut Hill Ave., $285,000, Oct. 22.

Christopher D. Woelffer to Thomas and Jacquelyn Knack, Residence at 2001 King Edward Ave., $669,500, Oct. 22.

Joe Chang to Nishith Dilipkumar Tripathi and Payal Mahendrakumar Kanaiaya, Residence at 2923 Pleasant Plains Drive, $321,000, Oct. 22.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Gregory H. Booth and Carmen Booth, Residence at 4N135 Norton Lake Circle, $997,000, Oct. 22.

Timothy D. Hansen to Candan and Kubra Bolukbas, Residence at 4N945 Prairie Lakes Blvd., $900,000, Oct. 22.

South Elgin

Coluzzi Trust to Giovani Macias, Residence at 1132 Manchester Court, $205,000, Oct. 23.

M/I Homes of Chicago LLC to Damla S. Alkan, Residence at 160 Kingsport Drive, $357,000, Oct. 22.

Koch Trust to Marco G. Parducci and Lucia Rose Parducci, Residence at 2264 Sutton Drive, $642,000, Oct. 23.

M/I Homes of Chicago LLC to Casey Anton Mattson and Lacie Lynn Drennan, Residence at 429 Radcliff Lane, $510,500, Oct. 22.

Meadow Trust to Sameer and Sharooq Saini, Residence at 731 Reserve Court, $980,000, Oct. 23.

Darren K. Otto to Jordan Douglas Morano and Danielle Noelle Wiesemann, Residence at 930 Franklin Ave., $385,000, Oct. 21.

Andre Krogsrud to Karim and Yasmin Khoja, Residence at 976 Robertson Road, $117,000, Oct. 21.

Sugar Grove

Huggins Trust to Flip & Charm Investment Properties, Residence at 1915 Annettes Circle, $340,000, Oct. 23.

Ricardo Bello to Matthew and Jessica Kobylarz, Residence at 237 Somerset Drive, $490,000, Oct. 22.