New Christmas light show set in Geneva

Some of the displays for the Santa’s Rock-N-Lights, which will be a drive-thru light display in the parking area of Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. Santa’s Rock-N-Lights opens Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 31. (Sandy Bressner)

Before the first light blinks to synchronized music, before the rock-n-roll Santa and Mrs. Claus play their first chords – everything for Santa’s Rock-N-Lights show comes down to the assembly.

The new mile-long drive-through light show starts after dark on Friday, Nov. 22, in the parking lots at the Kane County Cougars Stadium, 34w002 Cherry Lane, Geneva.

On a breezy Tuesday this week, Brook Leatherwood, one of the on-site event managers for All Community Events, was supervising the assembly of two giant arches to be joined to form the 0 in 2024.

“The arch was designed especially for it,” Leatherwood said. “It’s staked to the ground and has a really cool effect.”

In the bright light of day, nothing looked that special. But the 15-foot Santa and Mrs. Claus, all wrapped in shades of tinsel garland, were pretty impressive.

“It took over 10 of our guys to put these up,” Leatherwood said, standing next to Mrs. Claus’s giant black boot.

Another site manager, Jim Canfield said it took an hour and a half for the crew to assemble them.

“They weigh a couple hundred pounds, easy,” Canfield said.

The figures both hold guitars, their supports tied down and held in place with brick blocks.

Farther away in the parking area was the family of polar bears – the 12-foot parents – three cubs and random decorative light balls about the size of basketballs.

They were assembled, awaiting their location.

Santa’s Rock-N-Lights show relocated to Geneva from Grayslake. It will include 20-foot dinosaurs, 20-f00t reindeer and nearly 1,000 feet of light tunnels.

The show continues through Dec. 31.

More information and tickets are available online at SantasRockNLights.com.