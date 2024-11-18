Parkside Skincare celebrates anniversary at historic Batavia property

Parkside Skincare celebrated their 1-yr anniversary with Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke and members of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the skincare providers’ historic downtown location at 515 N. River Street, Batavia. (Provided by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

Parkside Skincare celebrated its one-year anniversary with the Batavia Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Batavia on Nov. 15.

From facials to chemical peels, the company provides preventative, corrective and maintenance skincare services adapting to meet the needs of the diverse Batavia community, according to a press release.

Owner Vee Dumas, is a licensed esthetician and certified laser technician. Dumas tailors individual treatments for each of their clients’ unique skin needs, according to the release.

Parkside Skincare is located at 515 N. River Street, Batavia. The historic building was once home to Batavia’s Challenge Windmill and Feed Company, according to the release.

You can learn more at their website, parkside-skincare-llc.com or by calling 630-389-7078.