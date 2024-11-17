Marklund names Aurora man Employee of the Year for dedication to the nonprofit

Bobby Hilsabeck, center, with Marklund President and CEO Gil Fonger and Board Member Frank Murnane Jr. Hilsabeck was named Marklund's Employee of the Year for his dedication to the nonprofit's residents, clients and students. (Photo provided by Marklund)

Bobby Hilsabeck of Aurora, a longtime employee of Marklund, was named Marklund’s Employee of the Year at the organization’s annual employee appreciation event on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Arrowhead Golf Club in Wheaton.

Three other finalists were also recognized: Heather Ravenna of Batavia, Wendy Sanchez Cuevas of Elgin and Jeannie Stefanik of St. Charles.

Marklund, a nonprofit, provides residential, educational and therapy services to children and adults with severe and profound developmental disabilities.

The award, called the Claire Haverkampf Commemorative Award, is named after Marklund’s founder, Claire Haverkampf, RN, and is presented annually to an employee who exemplifies their dedication to the residents, community clients and students at Marklund’s locations in Bloomingdale, Geneva and Elgin.

“The Claire Haverkampf Award is about going above and beyond for the residents, and showing how much we love and care for them,” Hilsabeck said in a news release from Marklund. “When people see me here at Marklund, I pray that is the kind of person they see in me. Thank you.”

Hilsabeck started working at Marklund in 1995 as a Developmental Therapy aide and bus driver for the nonprofit.

Along his career path at Marklund, he worked as the Transportation Coordinator, the Community Day Services (CDS) Outings Coordinator for Marklund’s Hyde Center campus in Geneva and as the driver for the Community Integration Team, taking the residents on outings into the community.

Currently, Hilsabeck is the Equipment Assistant and maintains all wheelchairs and therapy equipment for the 96 residents on the Geneva campus. He even creates specialty items needed by therapists.

His coworkers describe him as “kind, patient, and creative with all things having to do with those we serve,” according to the release.

Each year, Marklund employees nominate candidates for an award, and a committee of the Board of Directors selects the winner.

The decision is based on how well the nominee demonstrates Marklund’s Guiding Values: Attitude, Accountability, Creativity, Compassion and Teamwork, according to the release.

This year’s winner was announced by Board member Frank Murnane Jr. at the event.

Haverkampf found the nonprofit in 1954 after he began fostering an infant named Mark William Lund, born with Down syndrome and serious heart issues.

Now, 70 years later, Marklund serves 178 full-time residents, nearly 90 students and 27 community clients.