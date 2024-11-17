2024’s park improvements create more fun for all of St. Charles

New and improved areas to play, learn and have fun are part of the continual updates and improvements for the St. Charles Park District.

The past year has been a busy one for the park district’s cycle of improving amenities. Two of the biggest projects completed this year were the new Primrose Farm Education Center and the expanded classroom space for Early Childhood Programming at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center.

The Primrose Farm Education Center provides a climate controlled indoor space for classes, including cooking classes and demonstrations, as well as indoor washrooms. The new building will provide year-round programming at the working farm.

The additional classroom space at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center will provide for nature-based preschool and popular classes including days out classes and summer camps at the center.

At Primrose Farm Park there are several new additions thanks in part to an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant that is helping the park district with funding. Construction started in late summer. Three new pickleball courts were installed with a bench area for spectators. There is adult Ninja course equipment and a shelter area with picnic tables and game tables.

A new path connection to the Primrose Farm Trail was created, which enhances accessibility to the park, said Laura Rudow, superintendent of parks and planning for the St. Charles Park District.

Rudow said in feedback to the park district that one of the top requested items was more shade covered spaces, especially around the ballfields. One of the improvements for Primrose Farm Park was shade covering to the dugout spaces.

Phase 2 improvements at Primrose Farm Park are slated to start in 2025. They will include adding a playground and futsal court and replacing the tennis courts, basketball court and two sand volleyball courts.

At East Side Sports Complex work has begun on adding new restrooms and a concession building with a new kitchen. The park district is adding netting around four of the ball fields.

This fall work began at Fox Chase Park to add a new shade structure near the playground, as well as four picnic tables including one that is ADA accessible. The renovations will include a new basketball court and a new sand volleyball court. Additional trails will be added to increase access to the park amenities and there will be new trees planted and enhanced landscaping.

Work is underway to install new playground structures at Langum Park. One play structure will be designed for children ages 2 to 5 and a second structure will be for ages 5 to 12. With the playground renovations, the park district is increasing accessibility to the area with a new concrete walkway to the playground and the playground will have turf surfacing. Also at Langum Park there will be a new pingpong table thanks to the St. Charles Park Foundation.

“People love it,” Rudow said, adding that as people have learned about the pingpong table they have made a point to visit it, bringing their own equipment.

For those who enjoy playing tennis and basketball, the park district resurfaced the tennis courts at Baker Field Park and added a new basketball court as well as other park improvements.

There is a new basketball court and game tables at Davis Park. The park district also celebrated the dedication of John S. Baird Plaza in Davis Park.

“People want to be outside and they want a sense of community,” Rudow said.

Work began on the addition at the historic pavilion in Pottawatomie Park with the scope of replicating an original structure in the park and adding to its accessibility. Also at Pottawatomie Park will be the replacement of the aging River Pavilion as well as the concrete walkway to the area.

Prep work has begun on the replacement of the splash park amenities at Otter Cover Aquatic Park in St. Charles. The 17-years-old structure was ready to be updated and will be replaced with new play structures, plumbing, pipes and filters. The play area and sprays are scheduled to be ready for the pool’s opening in 2025.