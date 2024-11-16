Kane County Chronicle girls basketball preview capsules

Coach: LeVada Smith

Last season: 23-9 (5-1 Girls Catholic - White Conference)

Top returners: Sofia Corral, senior, guard; Riley Cwinski, senior, forward; Grace Grunloh, junior, guard; Brooklyn Murphy, senior, guard; Ella Oester, junior, guard

Top newcomers: Sofia Orozco, sophomore, guard/forward; Ashley Watter, junior, forward

Worth noting: The Chargers are coming off back-to-back 20+ winning seasons for the first time in program history, and were just one game away from taking the Girls Catholic - White conference. The roster is filled with three and four-year varsity starters, including Corral, an NYU commit, and Cwinski, a University of St. Francis commit. The Chargers did lose a key starter in Anna-Marie Godin, but Smith is confident that the team will be as good as they choose to be during the season they are dubbing “The Last Ride.”

Coach: Tori Henning

Last season: 0-1

Top returners: Maddy Quan, senior, guard; Makenzie Jensen, junior, guard; Anna Beaumont, sophomore, forwad

Top newcomers: Jada Vizcaya, freshman, guard; Evelyn Klimek, freshman, forward; Cait Taylor, sophomore, center

Worth noting: The Eagles will be playing at the varsity level for the first time since 2021

Coach: Kevin Jensen

Last season: 29-6 (13-1 DuKane Conference)

Top returners: Julia Arulandu, senior, guard; Natalie Warner, senior, guard; Hallie Crane, senior, forward; Kaidyn King, senior, guard

Top newcomers: Riley Bainter, senior, forward; Payton Haslett, junior, guard; Eva Holzl, junior, guard; Sam Jansey, junior, guard, Ali Thomas, junior, forward

Worth noting: Batavia is coming off one of its best seasons in program history, where they won the DuKane Conference, secured their third straight regional title, and even won a sectional title for the first time. The Bulldogs lost some key pieces to graduation, including 2023-24 Kane County Chronicle girls basketball Player of the Year Brooke Carlson, did return some other pieces from last season, including Crane, who finished top 3 on the team in points per game, shooting percentage and rebounds a season ago. While Jensen knows filling those voids will be tough, especially Carlson, he’s expecting one of his returners to step up in the leading role to help the Bulldogs back to where they went last season.

Coach: Mike Carani

Last season: 15-16 (10-8 Fox Valley Conference)

Top returners: Audrey LaFleur, sophomore, guard; Ashley Waslo, junior, guard; Jordyn Charles, junior, guard

Top newcomers: Ali Kowall, junior, guard; Lauren Meyer, junior, forward; Julia Scheuer, sophomore, forward; Kelsey Covey, sophomore, guard; Ainsley Wilson, sophomore, center

Worth noting: After losing seven seniors to graduation, including leading scorers Emma Payton and Emersyn Fry, Burlington Central comes in as a very young and athletic team. While there may be some growing pains, especially against some of the more experienced teams in the Fox Valley Conference, Carani is excited to see the group develop into a cohesive unit throughout the season.

Coach: Sarah Meadows

Last season: 23-8 (12-2 DuKane Conference)

Top returners: Peri Sweeney, senior, guard; Gabby Webb, senior, guard; Keria McCann, junior, guard

Top newcomers: Bridget Hecker, senior, center

Worth noting: After a second-place finish in the DuKane Conference and a trip to the sectional finals last season, Geneva heads into the season with a bit of a different look. The Vikings lost two seniors to graduation, including leading scorer Leah Palmer and defensive specialist Caroline Madden. Despite this, Meadows said that her girls are ready to play hard and play aggressive in the DuKane Conference once again this season.

Coach: Brian Claesson

Last season: 25-10 (8-2 Interstate 8 Conference)

Top returners: Kendra Brown, senior, guard; Sam Kerry, senior, guard/forward; Charlotte Krage, senior, forward; Kyra Lilly, junior, guard; Amani Meeks, sophomore, guard

Top newcomers: Grace Brunscheen, freshman, guard

Worth noting: While the loss of Lexi Schueler is a big blow, Kaneland is still coming into the season with confidence after making an appearance in the sectional championships a season ago. Claesson is expecting the trio of Brown, Kerry and Krage to be important leaders for the Knights, especially with Brown leading the Knights with 13.9 points per game last season on her way to being a special mention All-Stater. While Claesson is confident Kaneland can make a run at the Interstate 8 Conference title after finishing second last year, he also knows that there might be some early struggles due to the youth on the team.

Coach: John Rutter

Last season: 9-22 (0-7 Girls Catholic - White Conference)

Top returners: Maddie Stumm, senior, guard; Karyna Brol, senior, guard

Top newcomers: Clara Bello, sophomore, guard; Olivia Figueras, senior, guard; Kayla Garcia, sophomore, guard

Worth noting: The Royals come into the season as a fairly young team, with Stumm and Brol being the only returners on the team while also having four freshmen on the starting roster. Rutter is expecting the two seniors to step up and lead the young and inexperienced team throughout the season.

Coach: Katelyn Claussner

Last season: 19-13 (6-8 DuKane Conference)

Top returners: Corinne Reed, senior, guard; Sofia O’Sullivan, senior, guard; Alyse Price, senior, center; Addie Schilb, junior, guard

Top newcomers: Brooklyn Schilb, freshman; Kathlyn Bainbridge, freshman

Worth noting: St. Charles East boasts a roster filled with experienced seniors heading into the season. Expected to lead the way once again is Reed, a University of Akron commit who was top-3 on the team in every major category besides offensive rebounds a season ago. Along with the group, Claussner is expecting the freshman duo of Bainbridge and Brooklyn Schlib to make an immediate impact on the team, and hopefully help them improve on their fifth-place finish in the DuKane Conference last season.

Coach: Mike Tomczak

Last season: 27-5 (11-3 DuKane Conference)

Top returners: Riley Barber, junior, forward; Hannah Ganser, senior, forward; Sydney Johnson, junior, guard/forward; Elle Fuhr, junior, forward; Lelanie Posada, sophomore, guard; Brianna Buono, junior, guard

Top newcomers: Bronwyn How, sophomore, forward; Ella Heimbuch, sophomore, guard; Kaelie Tomalak, sophomore, guard; Keira Connolly, sophomore, guard

Worth noting: After graduating a big senior class last season, which included Reagan Sipla and Laney Stark, St. Charles North will be bringing in a young group into the year. However, Tomczak feels the group has already gotten extremely close very quickly thanks to some of the role players from last season stepping into the leadership roles. He hopes that the North Stars can play complimentary, unselfish basketball and hopefully be competitive for the DuKane Conference title once again.

Coach: Jeff Gerdeman

Last season: 17-16 (6-0 Girls Catholic - White Conference)

Top returners: Riley Austin, senior, forward; Téa Rubino, senior, guard/forward; Arianna Naples, senior, guard; Marianna Golden, senior, forward; Mia Quaranta, junior, guard; Ashley Powell, junior, guard/forward

Top newcomers: Agata Romero, junior; Shania Smith, junior; Hannah Grivetti, sophomore; Alyssa Freeman, freshman; Talia Engesser, freshman

Worth noting: St. Francis comes into the season not fully knowing what to expect from the season. While they do have Austin (12.3 PPG in 2023-24) and Rubino (8.7 PPG) returning after leading the team in scoring a season ago, the Spartans did lose their other three starters, including four-year starter Dolly Smith, as well as their sixth man to graduation. Gerdeman said that with Naples, Quaranta and Powell moving into starting roles, while having a group of fearless underclassmen, he’s cautiously optimistic about what the Spartans can pull off this season.

Coach: Teresa Waldinger

Last season: 10-19 (7-7 SouthWest Prairie conference)

Top returners: Brooklynn Johnson, senior, guard; Shaine Johnson, senior, guard/forward; Serenity Evans, senior, forward; Syncere Williams, sophomore, guard

Top newcomers: Maya Rabadan, junior, forward

Worth noting: West Aurora comes into the season small but mighty after graduating nine seniors from last season. Brooklynn Johnson returns after leading the team in scoring last season, averaging 9.7 points a game. Waldinger said that she’s hoping the Blackhawks are the hardest working team on the floor, and are hoping to make an instant impact in their return to the Upstate Eight Conference.