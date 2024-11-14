Geneva alderperson facing ethics complaint over Facebook post

The owners of Moveable Feast and Company in Wheaton displayed a banner in support of President-elect Donald Trump following the election on November 5, 2024. The company was included in a list of pro-Trump businesses posted on a private Facebook page, Fox Valley Activists. Second Ward Alderperson Martha Paschke, who was an administrator for the site, has been targeted with criticism and threats as a result. (Sandy Bressner)

A list of pro-Trump businesses asserting they have “terrible politics” and posted in a private Facebook group is being called as a “Democratic Nazi hit list.” So far, it has resulted in an ethics complaint against a Geneva alderperson who was an administrator for that group, and calls for her to be fired from her job with the City of Aurora.

Second Ward Alderperson Martha Paschke said though she was an administrator for the Fox Valley Activists’ Facebook page, she is no longer, did not create the list, and did not post it. Fox Valley Activists describe themselves as ‘impassioned progressives.” Their Facebook page is private, meaning someone requests to join and then admitted to the group. Paschke said she has been besieged with obscene and threatening emails, text messages and phone calls.

“I’m getting hate calls from Michigan and Wisconsin. They’re not stopping,” Paschke said. “I’m not an admin on that page any more. It (the list) was up for about an hour and 15 minutes. I never even saw it. I don’t know who created the list. I support all of our local businesses.”

Aside from being an Geneva alderperson, Paschke also works for the City of Aurora as director of innovation and strategy.

She said police are providing additional protection for her family. Geneva Deputy Police Chief Brian Maduzia stated in an email that the department has no comment.

Terry Newsome of Darien said he put the Hitler mustache on a photo of Paschke’s that has circulated. He called the list of businesses a “Democratic Nazi hit list” on his X, formerly known as Twitter, profile. Kane County Conservatives reposted it on their Facebook page.

Newsome leads a group called Illinois Parents Involved in Education.

“She works for a government agency and is an elected official who is trying to hurt small businesses,” Newsome said. “I spoke out against porn in my child’s school. Many of us have been doxxed, big time. My job, my boss, my customers – by the Left – for nothing. I was hoping it would stop, but it seems to have gotten worse.”

Newsome said he did not expect any threats to be made against Paschke and he would welcome her to come on his podcast, Behind Enemy Lines, to share her story.

Gun Barrel Coffee

The list of 31 businesses was leaked to one on the list, Gun Barrel Coffee. Owner Sal Dazzo then shared it over social media, Paschke said.

Dazzo said Fox Valley Activists is a hate group.

“If they had nothing to hide, why would it be a secret group?” Dazzo said. “They want to get rid of businesses that support veterans and conservative values. It’s a hate group.”

The list does not state specifically that the businesses should be boycotted, but that they were “West Suburban businesses with terrible politics based on observations of overt activity by the business or owner.”

Geneva resident and an admin for the site, Paula Merrington, stated in a Monday post that, “After discussion among the admin group we have decided that the post sharing political affiliations of businesses that are not aligned with our political views was more divisive than beneficial to the greater community and the post was removed.”

The post also said people have a right to spend their money where they want, and it was not intended to besmirch local businesses.

“To be honest we are still a little surprised at the outrage over this. What did people think would happen if they posted a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ (or similar) sign outside of their business?” the post read.

Moveable Feast

Another business on the list is Moveable Feast in Wheaton, owned by Matthew and Ashley Marquez of Wayne, which posted a banner in front stating “Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president” on Election Day. The couple used to have a location in Geneva as well.

Even as Paschke is currently the target of obscenities and threats, Marquez said over the past week, his business has gotten more than 2,000 hate messages on email, Instagram, voicemail and phone calls.

“We put it up on the day of the election,” Marquez said. “There was not much response. But the next day, like instantly, 500 messages of hate and death threats. Saying, ‘I know where your kids go to school.’ Horrible things.”

Marquez said they did not report anything to local police because how could they respond to 2,000 people harassing them? Though surprised by the backlash, Marquez said they do not regret posting the banner.

“We thought people would give us the thumb’s up and walk by or give us the finger. We welcome either position,” Marquez said.

“We use our business as a platform all the time. We have a Trump sign on it and also we’re Christians, and feel it is our right and our job as Christians to proclaim our faith. We had to support Joe Biden,” Marquez said. “We never said anything negative about him. It is our duty to support the person who is elected. It is part of who we are rallying behind, even if we don’t agree. We are still one country.”

Marquez said a lot of businesses have notices on their windows that he doesn’t agree with – such as Black Lives Matter, rainbow flags to support the LGBTQ community and other political commentary.

“It’s like everyone’s lost their mind,” he said. “There’s a lesbian who cuts my hair for the last 15 years. We get along despite our political views.”

A silver lining, however, is that the eatery has been flooded with support.

“We’ve been extremely busy, which is great,” Marquez said. “So people can show support to a small family business. ... It’s the busiest week we’ve ever had. Even yesterday, Tuesday, it was double than regular.”

Ethics complaint

Naperville attorney Lynda Segneri filed a three-page ethics complaint against Paschke with the City of Geneva on Monday.

“I wanted to put it on their radar,” Segneri said. “I’m hoping they give it the weight it deserves and not dismiss it on some technicality.”

As a City Council member, Paschke votes on matters that can affect local businesses, Segneri said.

“I understand this was supposedly on private time, but how can anyone who has a business there feel as though there is a fair hearing. If they’re going for the City Council for zoning, it’s problematic,” Segneri said. “As an elected official, you have free speech, too. But as an elected official and government employee, you represent your constituents as a whole, even if you disagree with them.”

Segneri’s ethics complaint included a screen shot that listed Paschke as one of the administrators for Fox Valley Activists. The complaint also included a Fox Valley Activists post that showed an anonymous member created the business list over the last 10 years.

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns said the ethics complaint was referred to the city’s ethics advisor, attorney Charles Radovich. Beyond that, Burns would not comment.

A message left with Aurora officials was not returned.