St. Charles Restaurant Week coming in February

Enrollment is open for St. Charles restaurants to participate in the 15th annual St. Charles Restaurant Week, from Feb. 3 to 7, 2025.

The 2025 St. Charles Restaurant Week helps restaurants gain exposure and to attract new patrons by encouraging individuals to dine at local establishments.

Those who dine at participating restaurants will receive a 20% discount on bills of $45 or more, excluding alcohol, tax and gratuity. This promotion is for dine-in only and patrons should mention that they are dining for restaurant week when ordering to receive the discount.

Restaurant week is hosted by the St. Charles Business Alliance. The alliance will promote the event and participating restaurants through various marketing channels, and provide participating restaurants with a marketing toolkit to help promote the event.

St. Charles restaurant owners interested in participating should complete the consent form by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 30. The consent form can be found at www.stcalliance.org/restaurantweekcontract.

Restaurant Week patrons will have an opportunity to win a $25 gift card by checking in at participating restaurants during the week-long event. To participate, download the Travel St. Charles App and create an account, then check in at participating restaurants during the week to be entered for a chance to win.

Six winners will be chosen at the end of the week, and will receive their gift card via email on Feb. 13.

For more information visit event webpage or contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.