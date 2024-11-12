Batavia Chamber celebrates remodeling of Batavia’s Fruitful Yield

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Batavia Chamber member Fruitful Yield's remodeling on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Photo provided by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for the remodeling of Chamber member Fruitful Yield on Nov. 8 at the health food store located at 155 N. Randall Road in the Windmill Lakes Center in Batavia.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration, along with Brett Poss, senior district operations manager and Mike Van Dusseldorp, Batavia store manager, according to a news release from the Chamber.

A large group of store and corporate Fruitful Yield staff were present, including Joe Fulco, president of Fruitful Yield, and Gary Baum, Batavia store assistant manager, according to the release.

Among the well-wishers were Batavia Chamber President and CEO Margaret Perreault; Patti Anselme, Chamber special events coordinator; and Shirley Mott, Chamber communications and membership coordinator, according to the release.

Chamber ambassadors, community members and fellow business owners also attended, according to the release.

Family-owned Fruitful Yield originated in 1962 with the mission to provide education and clean, quality products to nourish a healthy lifestyle.

The Batavia location carries a large selection of natural vitamins and supplements, healthy snacks, fresh organic produce, clean skin care products, natural pet-care products and more, according to the release.

The store offers curbside or in-store pickup and same-day delivery via Shipt.

Fruitful Yield in Batavia is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on Batavia’s Fruitful Yield, visit fruitfulyield.com/stores/batavia, call 630-454-4088 or email batavia@fruitfulyield.com.