St. Charles library to host Alzheimers workshop for caregivers

The St. Charles Public Library will host an Alzheimers workshop on Nov. 13, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Community caregivers and those affected by Alzheimers are invited to the St. Charles Public Library’s Alzheimers Workshop: Lunch and Learn on Nov. 13.

The free workshop will feature two presentations from representatives from the Alzheimer’s Association with lunch provided in between. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Worldwide, 55 million people are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The workshop will bring fellow caregivers together to learn more about behavioral and financial considerations associated with Alzheimer’s.

The workshop will begin with “Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors” from 11 to 11:45 a.m., which will detail common behavior changes and how they are a form of communication, as well as non-medical approaches to behaviors and recognizing when additional help is needed.

Lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

After lunch, a “Managing Money: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances” presentation will be held from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., which will provide guidance on the costs of caregiving and how to avoid financial abuse and fraud, start conversations about finances, assess financial and legal needs and find support.

Registration is required to attend the event. To register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.