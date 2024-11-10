Geneva’s annual Christmas Walk to feature enchanting Steeple Walk concerts

Graham's delivers the first candy cane at the Geneva Christmas Walk on Friday, Dec.1 2023 in Geneva. The Geneva Christmas Walk will feature the 2024 Steeple Walk, set to take place from 2 to 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, across four historic Geneva churches. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

As part of Geneva’s annual Christmas Walk, the 2024 Steeple Walk will take place from 2 to 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, across four historic churches, each hosting a 20-minute performance.

Concert goers are split into two groups, with one group beginning at the United Methodist Church of Geneva and the other at the Geneva Lutheran Church. The musicians will perform their repertories twice, allowing each group to enjoy all four performances.

Performers will include Classic Christmas Duo (Diva Montell, vocalist and Dave Gans, guitar), Genuine Brass, Take Note Quartet and Wild Blue Ukelele Orchestra.

Tickets purchased by Nov. 15 will be $18, and tickets purchased by Dec. 5 will be $20.

The Geneva Foundation for the Arts is the event’s organizer and will work with representatives of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Geneva Lutheran Church, United Methodist Church of Geneva and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Geneva.

For ticket sales and information, visit genevafoundationforthearts.org/events.