Geneva Chamber pays tribute to its members, volunteers

Joseph Rodriguez of Wealthwave receives the Geneva Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year Award during the chamber’s annual dinner and awards ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at Riverside Receptions in Geneva.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce presented several members with awards at its annual dinner Thursday night at Riverside Receptions in Geneva.

The Ambassador of the Year recipient for 2024 is Joseph Rodriguez of Wealthwave. The Ambassador Award is given to those who welcome new members, who represent the Chamber at events like ribbon cuttings, and present themselves as the face of the organization, outside of the staff and board.

Chamber membership director Robyn Choine said when he came into her office in 2022, he was very quiet but eager to get involved.

“He started coming to ribbon cuttings ... and taking time to meet business owners,” Choine said. “He showed up to every meeting – even when I canceled – and on time. Fast forward to last year. The St. Charles Chamber had a ribbon cutting at Andy’s Custard. He showed up with with a Geneva Chamber badge.”

Once the laughter died down and Rodriguez accepted the award, he said he loved the Geneva community and the chamber.

“It’s not my fault that St. Charles couldn’t handle it,” Rodriguez said. “They’ll get over it.”

Sandy Fowler of That’s A Party Photo Booth won the New Member of the Year Award. The company joined in January and came to events right away, Choine said, participating in the New Member Reception, the Wedding Walk and had a booth at Festival of the Vine.

Kelli Vass of State Street Jewelers accepted the Member of the Year Award for its continuing contributions of time and resources.

“Any time we are looking for a donation, they are the first to give and always the biggest donation,” Choine said.

The Chamber recognized Penrose Brewing Company as its Chamber Champion for 2024 for its support of festivals and as collaborators of events.

“This award is given to a Chamber member who has made an impact not only on the Geneva community this year, but goes above and beyond in helping the chamber throughout the year,” Chamber Spokeswoman Johanna Patterson said.

Anthony Sperando of Penrose Brewing accepted the award.

The Community Spirit Award went to McNally’s Heating and Cooling in recognition of its sponsorship of every festival, including Vargo’s Dance Thriller on 38, Patterson said.

The Volunteer of the Year Award went to Larry Furnish, who has gone above and beyond to volunteer at festivals and events, Patterson said.

Furnish recruited others to help with festivals. He started the Becky Furnish Foundation, on behalf of his late wife who was a beloved teacher in Geneva.

The foundation provides scholarship to Geneva High School seniors and supports teachers and students with resources and supplies, Patterson said.

“We appreciate the time that Larry Furnish has given in support of the Chamber and are inspired by the donations from his foundation to help teachers and kids,” Patterson said. “His foundation believes all children should have an equal opportunity and access to quality education.”

Chamber treasurer Susan Huang presented the Community Development Award to 123 on Third and Mandrake Geneva.

“The Community Development Award goes to a business that has a passion for high-quality development and a commitment to bringing older buildings back to life – with as much integrity and style as possible,” Huang said. “While also enhancing the Geneva business community around them.”

123 On Third opened more than a year ago, on Third Street in a building that needed fixing up, Huang said.

Owner Hiral Lloyd-Jones created a one-of-a-kind space suitable for elegant anniversary parties, bridal showers or cocktail events, Huang said.

Mandrake is a chef-owned restaurant that “developed a chic and one-of-a-kind atmosphere,” Huang said.

“The patio was remodeled to reflect a vision of wild sophistication and casual elegance,” Huang said. “This chic space is not like any other restaurant in the Chicago area.”

Chamber Board Chairman Michael Olesen presented the President’s Award to members who have gone above and beyond in contributions to the Geneva Chamber of Commerce: the city of Geneva, Fagans Inc., Northwestern Medicine and Windy City Amusements, Inc.

“These businesses donated time, effort and in-kind services,” Olesen said.

A new award, the Pillars of Partnership Awards, were presented to Flood’s Royal Flush, Gerald Subaru, Hogan Design and Construction, Little Red Barn Door and Little Barn Baby, McNally’s Heating and Cooling, Northwestern Medicine, Penrose Brewing Company, State Street Jewelers and Windy City Amusements.