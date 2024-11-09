Chuck and Heidi Howlett named Geneva Wood Award recipients

Chuck and Heidi Howlett watch a video as they are announced as the 2024 Geneva Chamber of Commerce Wood Award winners during the chamber’s annual dinner and awards ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at Riverside Receptions in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

Chuck and Heidi Howlett settled in Geneva 30 years ago.

Over those years, they gave selflessly to the community: where they worship at the United Methodist Church, at Geneva Community High School, at the Geneva History Museum and for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

In recognition of their contributions, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce named Chuck and Heidi Howlett the Wood Community Service Award recipients for 2024 at its annual dinner Thursday night at Riverside Banquets in Geneva. It was the 40th anniversary of the Wood Award.

“We don’t do this for recognition,” Heidi Howlett said. “We do it because it’s fun.”

Chuck Howlett echoed his wife’s words.

“Nobody does this work because you want to be recognized,” Chuck Howlett said. “It’s nice to be recognized – don’t get me wrong – but that’s not why you’re doing it.”

Chuck Howlett hugs his son, Charlie, after he and his wife, Heidi, were announced as the 2024 Geneva Chamber of Commerce Wood Award winners during the chamber’s annual dinner and awards ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at Riverside Receptions in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

Their daughter and son, Alyssa and Charlie Howlett, saw more than fun in their parents’ devotion to the community,

“You are being honored for something that you love doing,” Alyssa said. “You were such great role models and such great parents.”

Charlie said they showed him what selfless service means.

“You don’t just serve others. You serve each other. You jump in together, sharing each other’s passions and supporting each other simply because it brings joy to the other,” Charlie said. “The impact you have on so many lives is incredible. People you know and some you will never know. The heart behind it is what’s most beautiful.”

Charlie quoted John Bunyan, author of “The Pilgrim’s Progress” in 1678: “You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.”

“You both show up with consistency. Usually early. You work hard because it seems to be the only setting you have,” Charlie said. “You bring plenty of laughter to every task, and you see it through to the end.”

Former Geneva Chamber President Jean Gaines recalled when the Swedish Days Parade volunteers came to her and said, “We decided to retire.”

“I was gobsmacked,” Gaines said. “I said, ‘Team, we have a problem.’ But then, a lady came into the office and she said she and her husband could marshal the parade. And they had a whole crew of family and friends who would help. What a gift.”

To marshal the Swedish Days Parade is to organize hundreds of people, plus cars, buses, floats, marching bands and Shriners on magic carpets, Gaines said.

Heidi Howlett talks with Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and her son, Charlie, after she and her husband, Chuck, were announced as the 2024 Geneva Chamber of Commerce Wood Award winners during the chamber’s annual dinner and awards ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at Riverside Receptions in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

“They even had their battle cry: ‘Turning chaos into a straight line.’ Turning chaos into a straight line is what they did,” Gaines said. “I think that this couple values the traditions of Geneva...They work behind the scenes, no fanfare. They just get the job done.”

Geneva High School Principal Tom Rogers said Heidi led the boosters club at Geneva High School and mentored a program for students interested in becoming teachers.

Perhaps their biggest impact was organizing the restoration and resetting of 575 headstones in Geneva’s oldest cemetery, the West Side Cemetery.

“And you did it with grit, muscle and love,” Geneva History Museum Executive Director Terry Emma said.

Sharon Anderson, chair of the United Methodist Church Council, also praised the Howletts for their service in tasks big or small.

“Boundless energy. Passion for community. Relentless problem solvers. Tireless workers. Enthusiastic, inspiring teachers,” Anderson said. “They have a gift for helping us appreciate our collective history while looking forward to ways we can improve.”

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce presents the Wood Community Service Award at the annual dinner in recognition to someone who has made significant community contributions in business, education, youth, civic organizations, art, recreation, charity or government.